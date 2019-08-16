Earthquakes-Sporting Kansas City Preview

After rolling through most of July, the San Jose Earthquakes have hit a bit of a rough patch in August.

The 'Quakes look to avoid going winless in a third consecutive match, as well as end their recent road struggles against Sporting Kansas City on Saturday night.

After losing 3-1 at Minnesota United FC on July 3, San Jose (11-8-5) finished the month by outscoring its opponents 10-3 during a four-game winning streak. However, the Earthquakes opened August with a disappointing 1-1 draw versus Columbus at home, and now sit outside of the top four in the Western Conference after losing 2-1 at Colorado last weekend,

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Vako scored for the fourth time in five games to pull the Earthquakes even in the 62nd minute, but San Jose allowed the Rapids to score the go-ahead goal in the 73rd. The 'Quakes have not gone three straight games without a win since losing four in a row to open the 2019 MLS season.

"That game (against Colorado) is gone, and we're looking forward to the game on Saturday," midfielder Magnus Eriksson told the Earthquakes' official website. "We just have to continue to do what we have done during this season because we feel comfortable in the way that we play. We just need to continue growing. We have a strong belief in what we are doing."

The loss to the Rapids halted San Jose's attempt for a third straight road victory. It will now look to end a three-game slide at Sporting Kansas City. In fact, the 'Quakes have won just once in their last 13 league visits to Kansas City.

San Jose, though, got a brace from Danny Hoesen, who assisted on Vako's goal last weekend, and a goal with an assist from Eriksson during a 4-1 home victory over SKC on April 20.

Story continues

Sporting (7-11-7) will try to avoid a season-high third consecutive defeat after falling 1-0 at Orlando City on Wednesday. A full 10 points back of San Jose, SKC has dropped four of five overall and at home, where it also looks to keep from losing three in a row.

Kansas City's remaining schedule features all Western Conference opponents.

"Obviously, we've got to take care of business against every team," coach Peter Vermes told SKC's official website.

Kansas City's Felipe Gutierrez scored one of his team-leading 10 goals this season in the loss to San Jose. However, he's gone eight straight home matches without a recording a goal.