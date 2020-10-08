Earthquake in Ladakh: Quake Measuring 4.2 Magnitude Shakes Union Territory

Leh, October 8: A moderate earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale hit Ladakh on Thursday morning. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake hit Ladakh around 9:22 am. The quake occurred 94 kilometres North-Northwest of Kargil. No casualty or damage to property has been received from anywhere so far. Earthquake in Meghalaya: Quake of Magnitude 3.8 Hits 80 Km North of Tura.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 08-10-2020, 09:22:06 IST, Lat: 35.36 & Long: 75.81, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Ladakh," NCS tweeted on Thursday. On October 6, an earthquake measuring 45.1 on the Richter scale hit Leh. The tremor occurred at 5:13 am at a depth of 10 kilometres, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) had reported. On the same day, an earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale had occurred in Jammu and Kashmir.

There had been no reports of injuries or damage to the property as a result of the two quakes. Light intensity temblors have been occurring intermittently in Jammu and Kashmir during the last one month with epicentres in the Ladakh-Tibet region. Earlier on September 26, an earthquake measuring 3.7 on the Richter Scale hit the Union Territory of Ladakh.

