Afghanistan hit by third earthquake in a week

The powerful earthquakes earlier this week devastated the province of Herat

A new earthquake has hit western Afghanistan - several days after two large tremors in the region killed more than 1,000 people.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) says the magnitude 6.3 quake struck near the city of Herat. It was at a depth of 6.3km (four miles).

So far there have been no reports of any casualties.

More than 90% of those who died in the earlier quakes were women and children, the UN's children agency Unicef said.

In its report, the USGS said the epicentre of the latest tremor was 30km north-west of Herat, Afghanistan's third-largest city close to the Iranian border.

Afghanistan is frequently hit by earthquakes, especially in the Hindu Kush mountain range, as it lies near the junction of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates.