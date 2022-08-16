An earthquake hit part of Lake Norman area. Chances are few people felt it.

A magnitude 1.8 earthquake registered north of Charlotte near Lake Norman on Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck at 6:08 a.m. and was centered about 1.86 miles southeast of the Iredell County town of Troutman, the USGS reported. The earthquake had a depth of 0.062 miles, according to the USGS.

Troutman is a town of about 4,000 people about 35 miles north of Charlotte.

No injuries or damage were reported. While there’s no single magnitude above which damage occurs, damage typically results when the earthquake magnitude reaches somewhere above 4 or 5, according to the USGS.

Typically, earthquakes below magnitude 2.0 can be felt if the quake is shallow enough and if people are very close to its epicenter, according to VolcanoDiscovery.com.

In May, a 2.2 earthquake struck southeast of Catawba, a community about 50 miles northwest of uptown Charlotte with a population of about 600 people.

About two years ago, Sparta, North Carolina, experienced a 5.1-magnitude earthquake that researchers recently discovered left a “rupture” in the ground more than 1.5 miles long, The Charlotte Observer previously reported.

Major earthquakes are rare in North Carolina, but seismic events can happen any time of the year, according to the N.C. Division of Environmental Quality.

In South Carolina, a 1.5 magnitude earthquake was confirmed in the Elgin area early Monday — one of 38 confirmed quakes in Kershaw County in the past 51 days, The State newspaper in Columbia reported. Elgin is about 25 miles northeast of Columbia.