Miracle rescues a week after historic earthquakes in Turkey, Syria; death toll surpasses 36,000: Live updates

The death toll from historic earthquakes that rocked Turkey and Syria a week ago continued to rise Monday even as miraculous rescues fueled the tiniest hope for survivors seeking word on the fate of their loved ones.

Rescue workers in Turkey saved a 10-year-girl from the rubble of an apartment block in the southern Turkish province of Kahramanmaras on Monday, 183 hours after a devastating earthquake shook the region, state broadcaster TRT Haber reported.

A few hours earlier, Bünyamin İdacı, 35, was removed alive from a destroyed building in Adiyamanyaman. The search and rescue team, including 20 miners from Somalia, had intensified their work on hearing sounds from the wreckage. The team leader, İlhan Colak, told TRT the crew had been working for five days and participated in many amazing rescues.

"We have saved another life in the works we have been carrying out," Colak said. "I can't find the words to speak."

Earlier Monday, Naide Umay, 70, was extricated from a collapsed building in Antakya, a 40-year-old woman was rescued from the wreckage of a five-story building in the town of Islahiye, and a 60-year old was rescued in Besni.

Still, thousands of bodies also were being removed from toppled buildings. Some survivors waited at the site of collapsed buildings for the bodies of their loved ones to be retrieved. And a week after the quakes hit, many people were still without shelter in the streets.

The magnitude 7.8 and 7.5 quakes struck nine hours apart in southeastern Turkey and northern Syria on Feb. 6. Scores of strong aftershocks added to the damage as thousands of buildings collapsed. The confirmed death toll stood at more than 36,000 for the two nations Monday and was expected to further rise in coming days.

New developments:

►Turkish Airlines said it has resumed flights from Hatay Airport and evacuations were underway. The airport's runway had been damaged by the quakes.

►Hundreds gathered in New York's Time Square on Sunday to pay homage to the quake victims.

UN official 'encouraged' by increased help for Syria

The top United Nations aid official said he was encouraged by the uptick in relief convoys rolling into Syria on Monday but warned that more must be done as the death toll from continued to rise amid occasional miraculous rescues.

"I am encouraged by the scale-up of convoys from the UN transshipment center at the Turkish border," tweeted Martin Griffiths, U.N. undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief. "We need to open more access points and get more aid out fast."

Earlier, Griffiths had lamented that aid efforts had "failed the people in northwest Syria."

NATO chief pledges shelters, other help

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Monday that alliance members have agreed to provide shelter facilities "as soon as possible" to help accommodate people displaced by the earthquakes. Thousands of emergency response personnel have been supporting the relief efforts, including search and rescue teams, firefighters, medical personnel and seismic experts, he said. He reiterated condolences to the Turkish people and said NATO remains in "strong solidarity" with Turkey.

Stoltenberg stressed that the earthquakes will have long-term consequences.

"I think it is important both to make sure that we get support quickly but also to ensure that we actually are able to stay," he said.

US presses for additional border crossing for Syrian aid

The earthquake death toll in Syria’s northwestern rebel-held region has reached 2,166, according to the rescue group the White Helmets. The overall death toll in Syria stood at more than 4,600.

Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.N. ambassador to the United Nations, called for "urgent action" on a U.N. Security Council resolution to authorize additional cross-border humanitarian access into Syria. She cited calls from Griffiths and other U.N. leaders for two additional crossings to help deliver the desperately needed aid.

"Right now, every hour matters," she said in a statement. "People in the affected areas are counting on us. ... They are appealing to our common humanity to help in their moment of need. We cannot let them down."

