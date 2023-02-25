Earthquake: Brynmawr, Cardiff and valleys feel tremors

·1 min read
Crickhowell
The epicentre of the earthquake was west of Crickhowell, Powys

An earthquake has shaken parts of Wales overnight.

The British Geological Survey (BGS) said the 3.7 magnitude quake happened at 23:59 GMT on Friday, with the epicentre just north of Brynmawr, Blaenau Gwent, and west of Crickhowell, Powys.

BBC journalist Alex Humphreys said she felt the "mini earthquake" in Cardiff, 30 miles (50km) away.

"My whole bed shook," she tweeted. Others described a "scary" experience.

Gwent Police said it had received "multiple calls" overnight but it was "business as usual" for the force.

The BGS said the earthquake was 1.8 miles (3km) under the Earth's surface.

The largest earthquake ever recorded in the UK happened on the Llyn Peninsula, Gwynedd, in 1984, measuring 5.4 - it began at a depth of more than 12 miles (20km) and created a shock wave that could easily have caused major structural damage.

The BGS said smaller quakes were not unusual in Wales, with 70 measuring more than 3.5 between 1727 and 1984.

Listeners told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast that they felt the "earth shake" in Ebbw Vale, which brought people out of their homes and into the streets.

