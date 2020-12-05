Earthquake of 3.4 magnitude hits Tezpur in Assam

Representative Image

Sontipur (Assam) [India], December 5 (ANI): An earthquake of a magnitude of 3.4 on the Ritcher scale hit Tezpur in Assam's Sontipur district on Saturday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed.

The tremours took place at a depth of 10 kilometers at 10:46 am.

No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited. (ANI)