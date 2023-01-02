Former Earth, Wind & Fire Drummer Fred White Has Died

Fred White performs on stage for Earth, Wind & Fire in this undated photo. His brother announced his death at age 67 on Monday.

Fred White, the formerdrummer of Earth, Wind & Fire, has died, according to his brother Verdine. He was 67.

“Our family is saddened today with the loss of an amazing and talented family member, our beloved brother Frederick Eugene ‘Freddie’ White,” Verdine, a former bandmate, wrote in a social media post sharing the news.

Verdine described his brother as a “wonderful bro” who was “always entertaining and delightfully mischievious.”

“He will live in our hearts forever, rest in power beloved Freddie!!”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

