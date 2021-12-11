Earth and which other planet have polar ice caps? The Saturday quiz

Photograph: Stocktrek Images/Getty Images

From a unicorn startup to an engineer, test your knowledge with the Saturday quiz





The questions

1 Earth and which other planet have polar ice caps?

2 Which London parade has a proverbially disappointing aftermath?

3 Which pop star’s real middle names include Pirate?

4 Streymoy is the largest island in which archipelago?

5 What defines a “unicorn” business startup?

6 Which engineer was nicknamed the Colossus of Roads?

7 Native to Asia, what is the longest venomous snake?

8 The Inseparables is a rediscovered novel by which thinker?

What links:

9 Geddington; Hardingstone; Waltham; Eleanor of Castile?

10 Arabian Nights translation and Mrs Palfrey at the Claremont?

11 Nastase; Connors (x2); Tanner; McEnroe?

12 Laughing; with two circles; with beret; at the age of 63?

13 Mank; The Girl; My Week with Marilyn; Saving Mr Banks?

14 Merovech; Charlemagne; Hugh Capet?

15 Thiamin; riboflavin; niacin; biotin; folic acid?

Got your head around the unicorn clue? Photograph: Anthony Redpath/Getty Images

The answers

1 Mars (carbon dioxide and water ice).

2 Lord Mayor’s Show.

3 Billie Eilish.

4 Faroe Islands.

5 Valuation of over $1bn.

6 Thomas Telford.

7 King cobra.

8 Simone de Beauvoir.

9 Edward I’s queen and her surviving memorial crosses (Waltham was original name).

10 Film couple’s literary namesakes: books written by Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor.

11 Beaten by Björn Borg in Wimbledon men’s singles finals.

12 Rembrandt self-portraits.

13 Films about making (real) films: Citizen Kane; The Birds; The Prince and the Showgirl; Mary Poppins.

14 Gave names to French royal dynasties: Merovingian; Carolingian; Capetian.

15 Vitamin Bs: B1; B2; B3; B7; B9.