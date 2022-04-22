This Earth Day, we have a lot to celebrate, but still a long way to go on climate change

Mike Lanza
·3 min read

Every time I head out into Idaho’s mountains or on one of our state’s many beautiful rivers, I’m reminded of the reasons we all love living in this great state. I’m also increasingly reminded of the severe changes already affecting our climate — illustrated by this winter’s two-month stretch without new snow — and what we can and must do to protect all that we cherish.

We’ve made great progress. Today, three out of four Idahoans live in communities that benefit from city, county, and/or utility clean-energy commitments. Idaho’s largest utilities — Idaho Power and Avista — have committed to 100% clean electricity. Some of Idaho’s largest cities, including Boise, Pocatello, Idaho Falls and Moscow, have taken significant steps to reach 100% clean energy. Small towns, like those in the Wood River Valley, are also banding together to pursue collective climate action.

These are critical steps forward that have changed the scope of what is possible, not only in Idaho but nationwide.

But Idaho can’t succeed on our own. We must enact strong climate measures quickly. We need robust federal funding and partnership to ensure Idaho communities can fully utilize our abundant clean and local resources.

The good news is Idaho already has a fairly clean grid. Last year, about one-fourth of Idaho’s electricity was generated by natural gas, while another one-sixth came from wind generation and about two-thirds came from hydropower.

Phasing out our natural gas generation will decrease the amount of harmful gasses in our air like carbon dioxide, which has been linked to a variety of health concerns like asthma, heart attacks and cardiovascular issues.

Idaho is heading into yet another hot, dry summer with water shortages already expected. The combination of rising temperatures and sustained drought will continue to have significant impacts on every major economic sector.

Agriculture, the backbone of Idaho’s rural economy, will be particularly impacted, with Idaho farmers bearing the brunt of rising costs of irrigation, energy use and pest management. We must act now to ensure our communities remain resilient against a changing climate by growing our domestic clean-energy supply.

Advances in clean-energy technology over the past decade have made the energy transition cheaper and more feasible than ever before. A recent report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change found that the clean energy transition will actually drive economic growth. The primary barriers to adopting clean energy are no longer technical or economic; they’re political. That means we can all make a big difference to support pro-climate policies.

This Earth Day, many Idahoans will get involved in local conservation efforts like volunteering, picking up trash, and simply going outside to enjoy the great outdoors.

I would also urge you to pick up your phone and call your elected leaders. Call your congressional delegation and ask them to advance clean-energy initiatives and investments in Congress. Ask your city council members how they will advance pro-climate policy at the local level.

With a historic election year on the horizon and the May 17 primary elections just around the corner, it’s also a great time to research the candidates running for office in your area. Call and ask them for their positions on these issues.

We need to elect candidates at every level of government who will advance policies that help keep our communities energy independent–because energy independence can not only reduce our energy costs, but it will help us preserve all that we love about Idaho.

Mike Lanza chairs the board of Conservation Voters for Idaho. He lives with his wife and two children in Boise and can frequently be found in Idaho’s mountains.

