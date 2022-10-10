An 'earth angel' helped 29 families enjoy turkey dinner

·3 min read

A Dipper Harbour woman was successful in ensuring that the turkeys reached the tables of 29 families in Saint John and the surrounding area this Thanksgiving. Melissa Ellingwood said she was "humbled" after she woke up to a dozen thank you messages on Monday morning.

Due to the rising cost of groceries, it could be difficult for some households to have a full Thanksgiving dinner this year, said Ellingwood, adding that she thought of helping someone who might be in real need of some support. Little did she know the number of smiles her efforts would produce.

She made a Facebook post in a group called "I Need Help! - Saint John." Ellingwood said she had previously used this group to help a single mother and that was something that brought her back to use the medium. She mentioned that she was thinking of providing a full list of groceries to one family in absolute need but immediately after the post, "her inbox started getting flooded with responses."

Going against her expectation of hearing from a lot of low-income families, she said, she had an eye-opener when she discovered that a majority of people who messaged her were those who were like her and were trying to make ends meet, due to the rising costs of rent and fuel. Another surprise she received was that many people messaged because they wanted to join her in doing the good deed, in any way they could contribute, she added.

"I was shocked that a total stranger would send me 200 dollars."

She said her colleagues from work also joined her, along with her husband and those people who volunteered and together they were able to provide a full list of groceries to 29 families, which she drove to each household in her SUV.

Chantelle Lee of Saint John was one of those who were able to have a nice dinner on Sunday night. She said she has two children and also takes care of three others belonging to her friend. Lee said that she was able to have a full turkey dinner and some desserts with her parents, her boyfriend and the five kids.

Lee said she wasn't sure about her dinner plans earlier but was delighted when the help kicked in "when it was needed."

Ellingwood said some stories really touched her when she met these people. She mentioned there was a woman whose daughter wasn't well and was about to have heart surgery and "between her son's birthday and having to make that trip, she did not have any money for Thanksgiving."

She also met a single father who recently received custody of his children due to the mother struggling with addiction issues, she said.

"My sister and I said, 'Happy Thanksgiving' and he said 'it will be now, thanks to you ladies.'"

Although Ellingwood was successful in helping these families, she said she also received some nasty messages from a few people who she decided not to choose. Her name was circulated over Facebook with unpleasant comments by a few, she said, but this will not stop her from helping people again in the future and she will keep doing her part.

Lee said she was unhappy that some people were unappreciative of Ellingwood's efforts, but is happy that she has decided not to change despite those negative comments because there are many families out there with children, who can truly use such help.

"I told her yesterday, like, basically you are like the earth angel, it's nice to have somebody that is born to go the extra mile because there are lots that don't have."

"There are not as many people like her anymore."

Rhythm Rathi, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Telegraph-Journal

