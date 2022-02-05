Earplugs may help USA Luge's Summer Britcher at the Olympics

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TIM REYNOLDS
·4 min read
Summer Britcher of the United States takes a practice run during the women's singles luge training at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Summer Britcher
    American luger

BEIJING (AP) — Earplugs may be USA Luge veteran Summer Britcher’s secret weapon at the Beijing Olympics.

That has nothing to do with noise.

The start to a luge race is critical: Sliders, wearing gloves with tiny spikes on the bottom of their fingertips, dig into the ice as they paddle at the start and look to build every bit of momentum possible to start propelling them down the track.

But Britcher has a broken middle finger on her left hand, so she’s going with a new plan at the start. She’ll dig her knuckles into the ice as she paddles, using earplugs — the soft, pliable, silicon kind — inside her gloves to serve as padding.

“Good innovativeness,” Britcher said.

Hey, it’s the Olympics. Whatever it takes.

The women’s event starts Monday with the first two runs of the four-run competition; medals get handed out Tuesday. Britcher is one of 11 women who won at least one medal in World Cup singles competition this season, and having that many athletes know their way to the podium suggests the women’s event at the Beijing Games could be as wide-open as any in Olympic history.

“I want to slide at least to the level that I’m capable of,” Britcher said. “And I think that if I can pull that together ... all of these training runs have felt really good, I’ve got great energy right now just being at the Olympics, and if I can slide to that level and slide to what I know I’m capable of, then no matter what my result I’ll be happy.”

The level she’s capable of is, well, elite.

She’s a five-time winner on the World Cup circuit. She’s come home from the World Cup with at least one medal in each of the last seven seasons. And these are her third Olympics, an achievement only five American women’s luge athletes have previously reached.

But Britcher also knows her last two seasons haven’t been her best. Part of that can be attributed to how USA Luge skipped half of last season while finding ways to deal with the pandemic, but Britcher knows that even in difficult times she can be better.

“I’ve had a tough two years, like everyone,” Britcher said. “I don’t think I’ve been sliding to the best of my abilities. I saw a really cool promo video that somebody did with some interviews and stuff and some clips of previous footage and the commentators were talking. It was during Pyeongchang and they were saying all this like, ‘Oh, look at her slide. She’s not slider she was four years ago.’ And I was watching myself slide and I was like, ‘You know what? I haven’t been sliding like that.’”

Britcher was only 11th in the World Cup standings this season, though she probably cost herself as many as five spots by the way she had to finish the schedule. A January crash in Sigulda, Latvia, is where she broke the finger, and her results were basically nonexistent after that. The irony is that Britcher broke her finger because she tried adhering to the cardinal rule of luge crashes — that being not to let go of the sled, for fear that it may break.

The force the sled generated when it hit the wall wound up snapping her finger, her first broken bone in 16 years of luge.

“And then I also broke my sled in three places,” Britcher said.

The sled is fine. The finger isn’t. But Britcher came up with the earplugs idea — she bought them for plane rides — after trying to paddle with her knuckles and bruising them in the process. Some USA Luge athletes paddled with their knuckles in the 1980’s and 1990’s, but most everyone in the world has used their fingertips since.

The good news for Britcher is that the Yanqing Sliding Center track has a very steep start. Some tracks might see sliders taking five or six paddles; Britcher figures she can get going here with just three.

“I’m willing to push through any amount of pain, but I’m not willing to put myself in a situation where I’m going to further damage this or create all kinds of bigger problems,” Britcher said. “Four years ago, I would have said, ‘I don’t care if I need 10 surgeries, I’m going to paddle as hard as I can,’ but I’ve definitely kind of realized that I’ll have this body forever. And even though it’s just a finger, you’d be surprised by how much I can’t do by taking away one little finger.”

___

More AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Vucevic has 36 points, 17 rebounds to help Bulls beat Pacers

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nikola Vucevic scored a season-high 36 points and had 17 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan added 31 points and the Chicago Bulls beat the Indiana Pacers on Friday night. Vucevic went 16 of 21 from the field and had four assists and three blocks to help Eastern Conference-leading Chicago win for the four time in six games. All-Star Zach LaVine sat out because of back spasms. Caris LeVert had a season-high 42 points for Indiana. The recently signed Terry Taylor had 21 points, 14 rebounds

  • Injury gives ski cross racer Brittany Phelan perspective heading into Olympics

    Canadian ski cross racer Brittany Phelan has learned a lot about herself in the past four years. The product of Mt-Tremblant, Que., won silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics and felt like she was primed for more heading into the Beijing Games. However, she suffered a devastating knee injury in February 2020 in Megève, France, when she overshot a jump and landed on one leg, blowing out her knee. Despite 13 years of World Cup experience as both an Alpine skier and a ski cross racer Phelan had ne

  • Elway, Ross, Giants deny claims in Brian Flores lawsuit

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — John Elway is refuting Brian Flores' claim in a lawsuit that his interview with the Denver Broncos in 2019 was a sham and only conducted to satisfy the NFL's Rooney Rule. “While I was not planning to respond publicly to the false and defamatory claims by Brian Flores, I could not be silent any longer with my character, integrity and professionalism being attacked,” the Denver Broncos president of football operations said in a statement released by the team Thursday. Elway

  • Juggling act: Rams O'Connell game planning and looking ahead

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin O'Connell realizes there are going to be plenty of questions about his next steps after the Super Bowl. The Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator prefers to keep the focus on the immediate task at hand. O'Connell is expected to become the Minnesota Vikings' next head coach as soon as Feb. 14, the day after the Rams face the Cincinnati Bengals for the Vince Lombardi Trophy. The 36-year old O'Connell admitted he has a winter coat, but that was the closest he came to discu

  • Bulls hold off Magic's 4th quarter rally for 126-115 win

    CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored a game-high 29 points, and Zach LaVine added 24, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Orlando Magic 126-115 on Tuesday night. DeRozan scored 20 of his points in the first half, and then the Bulls survived a frantic rally by the Magic midway through the fourth quarter. Wendell Carter Jr. scored 24 points to lead the Magic, including 11 in the first quarter. The Bulls, who were up 113-103 with 7:38 left in the game, failed to score a field goal in the next four minute

  • Fillier fills net early in Olympic debut, Canada thumps Swiss 12-1 in Beijing

    BEIJING — Sarah Fillier scored just 64 seconds into her Olympic debut, but she waited a lot longer than that to know her goal was Canada's first of the Olympic women's hockey tournament in Beijing. Officials spent almost five minutes analyzing video of Fillier batting the puck out of the air and between the Swiss goaltender's legs before validating a goal that got Canada off to the races in Thursday's 12-1 victory. "That's quite the way to make an entrance into the Olympics," Canadian forward Na

  • Canadian women's hockey team keeps rolling with 11 goals in blowout of Finland

    In her first Olympics, Canada's Sarah Fillier is quickly proving she belongs. The 21-year-old Georgetown, Ont., native scored twice, Sarah Nurse and Brianne Jenner each recorded hat tricks and the Canadian women's hockey team stormed past Finland with an 11-1 victory on Saturday at the Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing. Canada improved to 2-0 with the win, while Finland fell to 0-2. For the second straight game, Fillier got the scoring started for the Canadians as part of a two-goal performance.

  • Raptors' Chris Boucher saw your memes after going viral

    Toronto Raptors centre Chris Boucher comments on going viral after a broadcast caught him looking extremely tired on the bench in a win vs. the Utah Jazz earlier in the season. Listen to 'Hustle Play' wherever you get your podcasts or watch on YouTube.

  • EXPLAINER: Why India won't send diplomat to China Olympics

    NEW DELHI (AP) — India won’t be sending its top diplomat in Beijing to the Winter Olympics after the honor of carrying the Olympic torch went to a Chinese soldier wounded in a deadly border clash between the countries two years ago. What is this border dispute, and why has it riled up the Indian government? THE DIPLOMATIC BOYCOTT Until this week, India was considering having its top diplomat at its embassy in Beijing attend the games even as several countries like the U.S., Australia, Britain an

  • AP source: Jaguars interview Bisaccia, line up Pederson next

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are rebooting their coaching search. And they're broadening its scope. The Jaguars interviewed former Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia on Monday and lined up a second interview Tuesday with former Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson, according to a person familiar with the process. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has kept details of its search private. The 61-year-old Bisaccia, a long

  • Suns' Booker, Paul picked as NBA All-Star reserves

    NEW YORK (AP) — Devin Booker and Chris Paul were chosen Thursday as reserves for the NBA All-Star Game, giving the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns two selections. The Utah Jazz also got a pair with Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, but the Cleveland Cavaliers had to settle for one player in the game they will host Feb. 20. Guard Darius Garland will represent the Cavaliers but center Jarrett Allen was not among the seven players from the Eastern Conference. The other reserves from the Western Conference

  • Super Bowl Matchup: Veteran Rams versus upstart Bengals

    Across both Super Bowl rosters, there is a great divide. The Rams are the team loaded with veterans and the Bengals are the new kids on the block. Los Angeles has the star power, which figures with Hollywood next door. Cincinnati has a bunch of relative no names outside of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. Bengals coach Zac Taylor worked for Rams boss Sean McVay — even though Taylor is more than two years older. Both teams were No. 4 seeds after winning their divisions, so there are some similaritie

  • Calgary Stampeders re-sign linebacker Jameer Thurman and running back Ka'Deem Carey

    CALGARY — Linebacker Jameer Thurman and running back Ka'Deem Carey are staying put. The Calgary Stampeders re-signed both Thurman and Carey on Monday. The two players were eligible to become free agents Feb. 8. The six-foot, 227-pound Thurman had 62 tackles (one for a loss), a special-teams tackle, three sacks, and three forced fumbles while starting all 14 of Calgary's regular-season games. Thurman added five tackles, three special-teams tackles and an interception in Calgary's 33-30- overtime

  • New Pirates coach Callahan focused on her job, not history

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Caitlyn Callahan was standing in a Starbucks in the fall 2019 when she peered down at her phone and was met with a jolt that changed the course of her life. A couple of clicks told her the New York Yankees had just made Rachel Balkovec the first woman to be a full-time coach in the major leagues. Suddenly, a door that Callahan assumed was closed had swung wide open and her inner ballplayer. “If you’ve ever been in one of those playoff situations where you’re that batter up and

  • Shiffrin talks about watching Biles deal with Olympic stress

    Alpine skiing superstar Mikaela Shiffrin was paying attention when gymnastics superstar Simone Biles opened up about being burdened by “the weight of the world” and sat out a string of finals at the Tokyo Olympics six months ago. Shiffrin was listening, too, when swimming superstar Caeleb Dressel revealed, after finishing first in five races at the Summer Games, how “terrifying” it was to confront “so much pressure in one moment; your whole life boils down to a moment.” Observed Shiffrin: “He wo

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Together for a shared future, apart

    BEIJING (AP) — The ever-present slogan that governs these Winter Olympics is meant to evoke the ideal of one world. In reality, it's two. Bus shelters, buildings and the walls that form the membrane of the Olympic bubble all exhort: “Together for a shared future." But the Chinese residents waiting in front of these hoardings, bundled up against the frigid temperatures, are solidly out of the loop. At the opening ceremony, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach declared that the mi

  • Report: Canadian figure skater Keegan Messing ready to travel to Beijing Olympics after COVID issues

    Canadian figure skating star Keegan Messing is ready to travel after missing the 2022 Beijing Olympics team event in COVID-19 protocols, according to CBC's Jacqueline Doorey.

  • Olympic downhill favorite Kilde is skiing's muscle man

    BEIJING (AP) — A freak of nature. A beast. Ironman. The Arnold Schwarzenegger of skiing. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde has been called each of those names and more for his unusually high ability to withstand pain and set lifting records in the weight room. It’s a big part of what makes the Norwegian the favorite for gold in the Olympic downhill on Sunday. “He’s always been like that,” teammate Kjetil Jansrud said. “For all the years that he’s been on the team he’s been the leading star when it comes t

  • Pascal Siakam's 21-point first-quarter explosion extends Raptors win streak to five

    TORONTO — Pascal Siakam scored 21 points in the first quarter on way his way to 33 for the evening as the Toronto Raptors extended their winning streak to five with a 125-114 victory over the Atlanta Hawks at Scotiabank Arena Friday. Raptors all-star Fred VanVleet added 26 points, including 13 in the third quarter alone, and 13 assists in Toronto's sixth win in their last seven contests. Hawks point guard Trae Young followed up a 43-point performance in a 124-115 win over the league-leading Phoe

  • What Canadian Olympians can teach us about freedom

    Team Canada's presence in the Beijing Olympics opening ceremonies is a moment of triumph and pride. But it's also anchored by the sacrifices that made it possible.