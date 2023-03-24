Earphones and Headphones Global Market to Reach $48 Billion by 2030: AI Powered Headphones Emerge to Revolutionize the Market

Company Logo

Global Market for Earphones and Headphones

Global Market for Earphones and Headphones

Dublin, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Earphones and Headphones: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Earphones and Headphones estimated at US$23.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$48 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Earphones, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.7% CAGR and reach US$31.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Headphones segment is readjusted to a revised 7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.9% CAGR



The Earphones and Headphones market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.2% and 8.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 266 Featured) -

3M Company

Alclair Audio, Inc.

Apple Inc.

Audio-Technica Corporation

Bang and Olufsen A/S

Bose Corporation

Bowers & Wilkins Group Ltd.

Bragi GmbH

Grado Labs Inc.

Harman International Industries, Inc.

JABRA Corporation

JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Koss Corporation

LG electronics Inc.

Logitech International S.A.

Motorola Solutions, Inc.,

Panasonic Corporation

Pioneer Corporation

Plantronics, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Scosche Industries, Inc.

Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG

Shenzhen Cannice Technology Co., Ltd.

Shure Incorporated

Skullcandy, Inc.

Sony Corporation

V-MODA, LLC

Xiaomi Corporation

Yamaha Corporation

Zebronics India Pvt. Ltd.

Zound Industries International AB

Story continues

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 824 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $23.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $48 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Earphones and Headphones - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Earphones and Headphones Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

The Age of Hearables is Here!

The Never-Ending "Race" Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading Now & Beyond?

Omicron Variant Brings Back Memories & Fears of the Worst Part of the 2020 Pandemic

Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - "Vaccine Efficiency Against New Strains is Decreasing"

With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking. But How Practical Is It to Implement Them?

With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of Declining Clinical Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into a Necessity to Restore Vaccine Effectiveness, but this Strategy is Not Within Reach for Most Countries: Number of Booster Doses Administered Per 100 People by Country as of December 2021

At the Dawn of 2022, We Leave Behind Millions of Deaths Due to New Strains & Once Again Stare at an Impending Catastrophe

How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

Vaccine Imbalances to Stretch the Pandemic Further into 2022: Global Percentage (%) of Population Administered With Vaccines by Region as of November 2021

Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About Progress on Vaccinations?

With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2021, Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite a Continuing Pandemic

A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 & 2022 Although Moderate Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022

Earphones & Headphones: Definition, Importance, Their Working & Benefits

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Music Streaming Makes Earphones & Headphones Indispensable Digital Accessories for Consumers

Rise in Music Streaming & Preference for Deeper, More Immersive, Personal & Emotional Music Listening Experience Drive Demand for Headphones and Earphones: Global Market for Music Streaming for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028

Robust Growth in Customer Care Operations & Parallel Rise in the Call Center Industry Drives Demand for Call Center Headphones

Roust Outlook for Call Centers Supported by the Ever-Important Focus on Customer Relations to Benefit Demand for Headphones to Ensure Employee Mobility & Productivity: Global Market for Call Centers (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028

Headphones Are Critical for Successful Operations of a Call Center, Here's Why

Smartphones as Indispensable Tools of Modern Digital Life Emerges as Major Demand Driver for Earphones & Headphones as a Must Have Accessory

Healthy Demand for Smartphones Creates a Parallel Market for Headphones & Earphones: Global Shipments of Smartphones (in Million Units) for 2020, 2021 & 2022

Growing Popularity of Podcasts & Podcasting Drives Demand for Headphones for Recording & Listening

Headphones can Save a Podcast & Make it More Effective & Immersive: Global Podcasting Market (In US$ Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, and 2026

Noise Cancellation, the Biggest Innovation in the Earphones & Headphones Market

AI Powered Headphones Emerge to Revolutionize the Market

Trend Towards Using Headphones While Workouts Drives demand for Workout Headphones & Earbuds

Rise in Telemedicine Bodes Well for Adoption of Headphones & Earphones

High Quality Audio Rises in Importance as Telemedicine Gains Momentum, Driving Demand for Premium Headsets & Earphones: Global Telemedicine Opportunity (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Work From Home & Videoconferencing Trends Drive Adoption of Headphones and Earphones

Growing Use of Videoconferencing Amid the WFH Trend Drives Demand for Business-Grade Headsets: Global Opportunity for Web & Video Conferencing (In US$ Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Living in Times of Persistent Disruption Means Millions Are Transitioned to Remote Working: WFH Employees as a % of the Total Workforce

Continuous Innovations Remains Crucial for Sustained Growth

Rise of VR & AR-Based Training Across Industry Verticals Increases Demand for Headphones for Truly Immersive Experience

Rise of Immersive Gaming Drives Demand for Gaming Headphones

Search for Immersive Gaming Experience in the Robustly Growing Gaming Industry to Drive Demand for Gaming Headphones: Global Opportunity for Video Games (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2027

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j1dhmw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



