Earphone and Headphone Market valuation of US$ 35.2 Bn by 2028 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Earphone and Headphone Market - Analysis, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Forecasts

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global earphone and headphone market is estimated at US$ 22.3 Bn in 2022, and is projected to close in on a valuation of US$ 35.2 Bn by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 7.9% over the 2022 to 2028 assessment period.

Earphone and Headphone Market Size (2022)

US$ 22.3 Bn

Sales Forecast (2028)

US$ 35.2 Bn

Global Market Growth Rate (2022 to 2028)

7.9% CAGR

Share of Top 5 Earphone and Headphone Suppliers

45%

Future Market Insights has recently published a market research report titled "Earphone and Headphone Market – Global Industry Analysis 2013 – 2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018 – 2028."

Developing Countries Turning into ‘Largest Sales Hub’

The sales of mobile phones and smartphones have grown significantly across the world since the past few years, especially in developing countries such as India, China, Brazil, and Mexico. Moreover, the increasing trend of mobile shopping, E-banking, and bringing your own device (BYOD) is driving the global demand for smartphones and tablets, which is, in turn, boosting the technologically advanced devices, such as Wi-Fi enabled devices, in the earphones and headphones market.

The increasing migration of the rural population to cities, especially across developing countries such as India, China, Brazil, Mexico, and Indonesia, has boosted the adoption of low- or medium-price earphones & headphones. Europe will however remain the leading market for earphone and headphone in the near future, according to FMI’s findings.

In the past decade, there was an upsurge in urbanisation, which resulted in an increase in the disposable income of the population that migrated to urban areas. Growth in the disposable income of the people has boosted the adoption of technologically advanced products worldwide, which include smart devices, smartphones, tablets, and advanced wireless earphones. This trend has been majorly observed in developing countries, such as India, China, Brazil, Mexico, and Indonesia. This has resulted in an increase in the adoption of earphones and headphones in these countries.

Strengthening the distribution channel and expanding advertising platforms for earphones and headphones is also contributing to the development of the global market for earphones and headphones. The music industry as a whole is estimated to contribute to the growing GDP and per capita revenue of various nations. Thus, continuous growth in the music industry and the music streaming market is boosting the adoption of accessories for music systems, which include earphones, headphones, and intelligent speakers.

Companies Shifting Focal Point to Multi-Brand Distribution & E-commerce

A significant number of companies in the earphone and headphone market depend mainly upon powerful sales channels, such as multi-brand distributors and the retailers of headphones & earphones, to be able to offer better customer service and achieve a competitive edge in the earphone and headphone industry. In addition to partnerships with distributors, the providers of earphones and headphones collaborate with numerous E-commerce companies, such as Alibaba and Amazon, due to the growing E-commerce industry, especially in nations such as the U.S., China, Brazil, and India. Strengthening the distribution channel and expanding marketing platforms for various items also contributes to the development of the global market for earphones and headphones.

Some of the key players in the global earphone and headphone market research report include Plantronics Pty Ltd., Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG, JVC Corporation, GN Netcom (Jabra), Sony Corporation, Harman International Industries, Philips Electronics Ltd., Bose Corporation, Beats (Apple Inc.), and Audio-Technical Corporation. These companies in the earphone and headphone market are continually focusing on providing leading products and following the strategy of entering into collaborations and partnerships with other providers to offer enhanced earphones & headphones and to reach new growth markets during the forecast period.

Based on product type, the global earphone and headphone market is sub-segmented into ear buds, in-ear, on-ear, and over-ear. The rapid growth of the music industry and the penetration of music streaming has resulted in significant growth in the demand for earphones and headphones. Based on technology, the global earphone and headphone market is sub-segmented into systems, which include wireless and wired.

Based on application, the market is sub-segmented into personal use and professional use, which is further divided into corporate offices and media & entertainment, sports, and gaming. Based on headset type, the market is sub-segmented into ANC and Non-ANC. Based on the distribution channel, the market is sub-segmented into distributors & value-added resellers, retail stores, which includes multi-brand stores and exclusive stores, and the e-commerce channel. Based on price range, the market is sub-segmented into low price, medium price, and premium price.

Earphone and Headphone Industry Report Scope

Attribute

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2028

Historical Data Available for

2013-2021

Market Analysis

Value in US$ Mn, Volume in Units

Key Regions Covered

Key Countries Covered

Key Market Segments Covered

Key Companies Profiled

