Earnings Update: Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Just Reported And Analysts Are Boosting Their Estimates

Shareholders will be ecstatic, with their stake up 22% over the past week following Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SYRS) latest third-quarter results. Revenues came in 50% better than analyst models expected, at US$3.8m, although statutory losses were 14% larger than expected, at US$0.43 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

View our latest analysis for Syros Pharmaceuticals

earnings-and-revenue-growth More

Taking into account the latest results, the eight analysts covering Syros Pharmaceuticals provided consensus estimates of US$7.90m revenue in 2021, which would reflect a substantial 20% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are forecast to narrow 9.4% to US$1.50 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$7.01m and losses of US$1.54 per share in 2021. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a sizeable increase to their revenue forecasts while also reducing the estimated loss as the business grows towards breakeven.

Despite these upgrades,the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$16.29, implying that their latest estimates don't have a long term impact on what they think the stock is worth. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Syros Pharmaceuticals at US$20.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$10.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Syros Pharmaceuticals' past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 20% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 61% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 21% next year. It's pretty clear that Syros Pharmaceuticals' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates sales are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$16.29, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Syros Pharmaceuticals going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Story continues