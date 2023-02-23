Earnings Release: Here's Why Analysts Cut Their Boustead Plantations Berhad (KLSE:BPLANT) Price Target To RM0.68

Investors in Boustead Plantations Berhad (KLSE:BPLANT) had a good week, as its shares rose 5.1% to close at RM0.71 following the release of its annual results. Revenues came in 2.7% below expectations, at RM1.2b. Statutory earnings per share were relatively better off, with a per-share profit of RM0.27 being roughly in line with analyst estimates. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

See our latest analysis for Boustead Plantations Berhad

Taking into account the latest results, the three analysts covering Boustead Plantations Berhad provided consensus estimates of RM880.6m revenue in 2023, which would reflect a sizeable 25% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to plummet 80% to RM0.053 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of RM895.6m and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.054 in 2023. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The consensus price target fell 5.1% to RM0.68, suggesting that the analysts might have been a bit enthusiastic in their previous valuation - or they were expecting the company to provide stronger guidance in the annual results. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Boustead Plantations Berhad at RM0.72 per share, while the most bearish prices it at RM0.64. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Story continues

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 25% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2023. That is a notable change from historical growth of 16% over the last five years. Yet aggregate analyst estimates for other companies in the industry suggest that industry revenues are forecast to decline 0.6% per year. So it's pretty clear that Boustead Plantations Berhad's revenues are expected to shrink faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. They also made no changes to their revenue estimates, implying the business is not expected to experience any major impacts to the sales trajectory in the near term, even though sales are expected to trail the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Boustead Plantations Berhad's future valuation.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Boustead Plantations Berhad. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Boustead Plantations Berhad going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Boustead Plantations Berhad you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here