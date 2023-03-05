Earnings Release: Here's Why Analysts Cut Their Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) Price Target To US$7.18

Investors in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) had a good week, as its shares rose 6.5% to close at US$5.23 following the release of its yearly results. It was an okay result overall, with revenues coming in at US$2.5b, roughly what the analysts had been expecting. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Following the latest results, Polestar Automotive Holding UK's three analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$3.77b in 2023. This would be a major 53% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching US$0.42 per share. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$4.81b and US$0.55 per share in losses. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, withthe analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also reducing the estimated losses the business will incur.

The consensus price target fell 6.5% to US$7.18, with the dip in revenue estimates clearly souring sentiment, despite the forecast reduction in losses. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Polestar Automotive Holding UK analyst has a price target of US$12.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$2.70. With such a wide range in price targets, analysts are almost certainly betting on widely divergent outcomes in the underlying business. As a result it might not be a great idea to make decisions based on the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The period to the end of 2023 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 53% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 59% annual growth over the past three years. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 17% annually. So it's pretty clear that Polestar Automotive Holding UK is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. They also downgraded their revenue estimates, although industry data suggests that Polestar Automotive Holding UK's revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. Even so, long term profitability is more important for the value creation process. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Polestar Automotive Holding UK's future valuation.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Polestar Automotive Holding UK. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Polestar Automotive Holding UK analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Polestar Automotive Holding UK (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of.

