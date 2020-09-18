Earnings Not Telling The Story For Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) After Shares Rise 25%

Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) shares have continued their recent momentum with a 25% gain in the last month alone. Looking back a bit further, it's encouraging to see the stock is up 86% in the last year.

Since its price has surged higher, Collectors Universe's price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 44.8x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 18x and even P/E's below 9x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

The recent earnings growth at Collectors Universe would have to be considered satisfactory if not spectacular. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this good earnings growth will be enough to outperform the broader market in the near future. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

View our latest analysis for Collectors Universe

pe More

We don't have analyst forecasts, but you can see how recent trends are setting up the company for the future by checking out our free report on Collectors Universe's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Is Collectors Universe's Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as Collectors Universe's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company managed to grow earnings per share by a handy 7.4% last year. EPS has also lifted 20% in aggregate from three years ago, partly thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been respectable for the company.

Comparing that to the market, which is predicted to deliver 5.4% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is pretty similar based on recent medium-term annualised earnings results.

With this information, we find it interesting that Collectors Universe is trading at a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently many investors in the company are more bullish than recent times would indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. Nevertheless, they may be setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with recent growth rates.

The Bottom Line On Collectors Universe's P/E

The strong share price surge has got Collectors Universe's P/E rushing to great heights as well. Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Our examination of Collectors Universe revealed its three-year earnings trends aren't impacting its high P/E as much as we would have predicted, given they look similar to current market expectations. Right now we are uncomfortable with the high P/E as this earnings performance isn't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it will place shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

Before you take the next step, you should know about the 2 warning signs for Collectors Universe that we have uncovered.

Story continues