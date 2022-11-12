Earnings Miss: Evotec SE Missed EPS And Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts

Last week saw the newest quarterly earnings release from Evotec SE (ETR:EVT), an important milestone in the company's journey to build a stronger business. Revenues fell 5.6% short of expectations, at €174m. Earnings correspondingly dipped, with Evotec reporting a statutory loss of €0.27 per share, whereas the analysts had previously modelled a profit in this period. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Evotec after the latest results.

Following the latest results, Evotec's ten analysts are now forecasting revenues of €833.3m in 2023. This would be a decent 19% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Evotec forecast to report a statutory profit of €0.023 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of €834.8m and earnings per share (EPS) of €0.18 in 2023. The analysts seem to have become more bearish following the latest results. While there were no changes to revenue forecasts, there was a large cut to EPS estimates.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target fell 12% to €27.28, with the analysts clearly linking lower forecast earnings to the performance of the stock price. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Evotec, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at €35.00 and the most bearish at €21.00 per share. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Evotec shareholders.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Evotec's past performance and to peers in the same industry. The period to the end of 2023 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 15% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 18% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 11% annually. So it's pretty clear that Evotec is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Evotec. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Evotec going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Another thing to consider is whether management and directors have been buying or selling stock recently. We provide an overview of all open market stock trades for the last twelve months on our platform, here.

