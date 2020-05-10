Earnings Miss: Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. Missed EPS By 7.9% And Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 3.7% to US$79.14 in the week after its latest quarterly results. Revenues of US$141m were in line with forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in below expectations at US$0.20, missing estimates by 7.9%. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

Following the latest results, Cogent Communications Holdings' 14 analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$577.2m in 2020. This would be a modest 7.3% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to grow 17% to US$0.97. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$582.8m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.03 in 2020. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analysts did make a minor downgrade to their earnings per share forecasts.

The consensus price target held steady at US$76.64, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Cogent Communications Holdings, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$99.00 and the most bearish at US$45.00 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. Next year brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to grow 7.3%, in line with its 7.1% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this with the wider industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 1.6% next year. So although Cogent Communications Holdings is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$76.64, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Cogent Communications Holdings. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Cogent Communications Holdings going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for Cogent Communications Holdings that you need to take into consideration.

