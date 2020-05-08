Earnings Miss: CB Financial Services, Inc. Missed EPS By 70% And Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts

The analyst might have been a bit too bullish on CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV), given that the company fell short of expectations when it released its quarterly results last week. Results showed a clear earnings miss, with US$13m revenue coming in 2.9% lower than what the analystexpected. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.14 missed the mark badly, arriving some 70% below what was expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analyst is forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analyst is expecting for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from CB Financial Services' sole analyst is for revenues of US$52.9m in 2020, which would reflect a reasonable 7.5% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to tumble 48% to US$1.16 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analyst had been anticipated revenues of US$52.8m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.46 in 2020. The analyst seem to have become more bearish following the latest results. While there were no changes to revenue forecasts, there was a pretty serious reduction to EPS estimates.

Despite cutting their earnings forecasts,the analyst has lifted their price target 11% to US$26.00, suggesting that these impacts are not expected to weigh on the stock's value in the long term.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that CB Financial Services' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 7.5%, compared to a historical growth rate of 11% over the past five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 2.6% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while CB Financial Services' revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analyst reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for CB Financial Services. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analyst believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have analyst estimates for CB Financial Services going out as far as 2021, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for CB Financial Services (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

