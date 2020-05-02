Earnings Miss: Atria Oyj Missed EPS By 50% And Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts

Atria Oyj (HEL:ATRAV) last week reported its latest first-quarter results, which makes it a good time for investors to dive in and see if the business is performing in line with expectations. Sales of €357m surpassed estimates by 4.0%, although statutory earnings per share missed badly, coming in 50% below expectations at €0.01 per share. The analyst typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analyst has changed their earnings models, following these results.

Following last week's earnings report, Atria Oyj's lone analyst are forecasting 2020 revenues to be €1.49b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to soar 33% to €0.92. In the lead-up to this report, the analyst had been modelling revenues of €1.48b and earnings per share (EPS) of €0.96 in 2020. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analyst did make a minor downgrade to their earnings per share forecasts.

Despite cutting their earnings forecasts,the analyst has lifted their price target 53% to €11.80, suggesting that these impacts are not expected to weigh on the stock's value in the long term.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that Atria Oyj's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 1.0% increase next year well below the historical 1.7%p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 2.2% next year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Atria Oyj is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analyst reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Atria Oyj. Fortunately, the analyst also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Atria Oyj's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analyst clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Atria Oyj. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have analyst estimates for Atria Oyj going out as far as 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that Atria Oyj is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

