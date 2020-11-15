Earnings Update: Here's Why Analysts Just Lifted Their Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Price Target To US$86.75

A week ago, Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) came out with a strong set of annual numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. Results were good overall, with revenues beating analyst predictions by 2.4% to hit US$1.2b. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in at US$2.25, some 4.9% above whatthe analysts had expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Dolby Laboratories after the latest results.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Dolby Laboratories from five analysts is for revenues of US$1.23b in 2021 which, if met, would be an okay 5.9% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to dip 5.8% to US$2.17 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.24b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.27 in 2021. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the small dip in their earnings per share numbers for next year.

Despite cutting their earnings forecasts,the analysts have lifted their price target 12% to US$86.75, suggesting that these impacts are not expected to weigh on the stock's value in the long term. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Dolby Laboratories at US$95.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$79.00. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Dolby Laboratories is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Dolby Laboratories' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 5.9% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 4.5%p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.6% per year. It seems obvious that, while the future growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, Dolby Laboratories is expected to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

