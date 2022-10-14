Earnings are growing at Hywin Holdings (NASDAQ:HYW) but shareholders still don't like its prospects

It's normal to be annoyed when stock you own has a declining share price. But often it is not a reflection of the fundamental business performance. The Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) share price is down 13% in the last year. But that actually beats the market decline of 22%. Hywin Holdings hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. It's down 16% in about a quarter. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

Since Hywin Holdings has shed CN¥22m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

See our latest analysis for Hywin Holdings

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Even though the Hywin Holdings share price is down over the year, its EPS actually improved. It could be that the share price was previously over-hyped.

By glancing at these numbers, we'd posit that the the market had expectations of much higher growth, last year. But other metrics might shed some light on why the share price is down.

Hywin Holdings' revenue is actually up 5.9% over the last year. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We know that Hywin Holdings has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? This free interactive report on Hywin Holdings' balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

Story continues

A Different Perspective

It's not great that Hywin Holdings shares failed to make money for shareholders in the last year, but the silver lining is that the loss of 13%, wasn't as bad as the broader market loss of about 22%. However, the problem arose in the last three months, which saw the share price drop 16%. It's always a worry to see a share price decline like that, but at the same time, it is an unavoidable part of investing. However, this could create an opportunity if the fundamentals remain strong. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Hywin Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Hywin Holdings .

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here