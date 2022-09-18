Earnings are growing at Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) but shareholders still don't like its prospects

For many investors, the main point of stock picking is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But in any portfolio, there are likely to be some stocks that fall short of that benchmark. We regret to report that long term Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) shareholders have had that experience, with the share price dropping 14% in three years, versus a market return of about 35%. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 11% in thirty days. However, we note the price may have been impacted by the broader market, which is down 9.3% in the same time period.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for Hawaiian Electric Industries isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the unfortunate three years of share price decline, Hawaiian Electric Industries actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 5.4% per year. This is quite a puzzle, and suggests there might be something temporarily buoying the share price. Or else the company was over-hyped in the past, and so its growth has disappointed.

Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

With revenue flat over three years, it seems unlikely that the share price is reflecting the top line. We're not entirely sure why the share price is dropped, but it does seem likely investors have become less optimistic about the business.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. You can see what analysts are predicting for Hawaiian Electric Industries in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Hawaiian Electric Industries' TSR for the last 3 years was -5.4%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

While it's never nice to take a loss, Hawaiian Electric Industries shareholders can take comfort that , including dividends,their trailing twelve month loss of 3.8% wasn't as bad as the market loss of around 17%. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 6%, each year, over five years. It could be that the business is just facing some short term problems, but shareholders should keep a close eye on the fundamentals. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Hawaiian Electric Industries better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Hawaiian Electric Industries (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

