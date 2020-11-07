Earnings Update: Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Just Reported Its Third-Quarter Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Forecasts

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) defied analyst predictions to release its third-quarter results, which were ahead of market expectations. Results overall were credible, with revenues arriving 4.2% better than analyst forecasts at US$71m. Higher revenues also resulted in lower statutory losses, which were US$0.70 per share, some 4.2% smaller than the analysts expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Everbridge from 13 analysts is for revenues of US$337.3m in 2021 which, if met, would be a major 34% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share losses are supposed to see a sharp uptick, reaching US$2.65. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$333.2m and losses of US$2.53 per share in 2021. Overall it looks as though the analysts were a bit mixed on the latest consensus updates. Although sales forecasts held steady, the consensus also made a to its losses per share forecasts.

As a result, there was no major change to the consensus price target of US$160, with the analysts implicitly confirming that the business looks to be performing in line with expectations, despite higher forecast losses. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Everbridge at US$180 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$140. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Everbridge's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Everbridge'shistorical trends, as next year's 34% revenue growth is roughly in line with 30% annual revenue growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 13% per year. So although Everbridge is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Everbridge going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

