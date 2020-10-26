Earnings Beat: Watsco, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

As you might know, Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) just kicked off its latest third-quarter results with some very strong numbers. Watsco beat earnings, with revenues hitting US$1.5b, ahead of expectations, and statutory earnings per share outperforming analyst reckonings by a solid 11%. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

After the latest results, the nine analysts covering Watsco are now predicting revenues of US$5.19b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a modest 4.3% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to accumulate 3.1% to US$7.07. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$5.14b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$6.79 in 2021. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$221, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Watsco at US$240 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$185. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Watsco is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Watsco'shistorical trends, as next year's 4.3% revenue growth is roughly in line with 3.8% annual revenue growth over the past five years. Juxtapose this against our data, which suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 4.5% per year. So although Watsco is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's only growing at about the rate of the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Watsco following these results. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$221, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Watsco going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

