Earnings Beat: Nemetschek SE Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

A week ago, Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) came out with a strong set of first-quarter numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. Nemetschek beat earnings, with revenues hitting €205m, ahead of expectations, and statutory earnings per share outperforming analyst reckonings by a solid 13%. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Nemetschek from 15 analysts is for revenues of €840.2m in 2023 which, if met, would be a satisfactory 3.3% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to decrease 5.1% to €1.28 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of €835.5m and earnings per share (EPS) of €1.26 in 2023. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at €66.63. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Nemetschek at €86.50 per share, while the most bearish prices it at €45.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that Nemetschek's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 4.5% annualised growth rate until the end of 2023 being well below the historical 13% p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 8.3% annually. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Nemetschek is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at €66.63, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Nemetschek going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Nemetschek , and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

