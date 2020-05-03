Earnings Beat: Melexis NV Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

Shareholders of Melexis NV (EBR:MELE) will be pleased this week, given that the stock price is up 10% to €55.55 following its latest first-quarter results. Revenues were €138m, approximately in line with expectations, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) performed substantially better. EPS of €0.51 were also better than expected, beating analyst predictions by 11%. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the eight analysts covering Melexis provided consensus estimates of €416.9m revenue in 2020, which would reflect a definite 18% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to plummet 34% to €1.08 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of €444.4m and earnings per share (EPS) of €1.08 in 2020. So it looks like the analysts have become a bit less optimistic after the latest results announcement, with revenues expected to fall even as the company is supposed to maintain EPS.

The consensus has reconfirmed its price target of €54.03, showing that the analysts don't expect weaker sales expectations next year to have a material impact on Melexis' market value. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Melexis, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at €65.00 and the most bearish at €45.00 per share. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Melexis shareholders.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast revenue decline of 18%, a significant reduction from annual growth of 7.4% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 12% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Melexis' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. Still, earnings are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Melexis going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Melexis that you should be aware of.

