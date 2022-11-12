Earnings Beat: Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Lifting Their Forecasts

Shareholders in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) had a terrible week, as shares crashed 20% to US$4.53 in the week since its latest third-quarter results. Revenues fell -100% short of what the analysts had expected, coming in at US$3.0k. Statutory losses were somewhat milder than expected, coming in with a loss of US$0.28 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

View our latest analysis for Lyell Immunopharma

Taking into account the latest results, the five analysts covering Lyell Immunopharma provided consensus estimates of US$32.7m revenue in 2023, which would reflect a definite 17% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching US$1.45 per share. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$26.5m and US$1.44 per share in losses. So there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts upgrading next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time holding losses per share steady.

The consensus price target fell 9.9% to US$12.80as the analysts signal that ongoing losses are likely to weigh on the stock price. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Lyell Immunopharma at US$16.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$11.00. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Story continues

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 13% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2023. That is a notable change from historical growth of 87% over the last three years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 14% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Lyell Immunopharma is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates sales are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Lyell Immunopharma going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

It is also worth noting that we have found 5 warning signs for Lyell Immunopharma (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you need to take into consideration.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here