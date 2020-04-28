Earnings Beat: Kambi Group plc Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

It's been a pretty great week for Kambi Group plc (STO:KAMBI) shareholders, with its shares surging 13% to kr127 in the week since its latest quarterly results. Revenues were €28m, approximately in line with whatthe analysts expected, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) crushed expectations, coming in at €0.16, an impressive 21% ahead of estimates. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

After the latest results, the consensus from Kambi Group's three analysts is for revenues of €89.2m in 2020, which would reflect an uneasy 10% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to tumble 58% to €0.18 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of €93.0m and earnings per share (EPS) of €0.24 in 2020. The analysts seem less optimistic after the recent results, reducing their sales forecasts and making a pretty serious reduction to earnings per share numbers.

The average price target climbed 12% to €15.73 despite the reduced earnings forecasts, suggesting that this earnings impact could be a positive for the stock, once it passes. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Kambi Group analyst has a price target of €19.32 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at €13.80. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 10% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 17% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 14% next year. It's pretty clear that Kambi Group's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Kambi Group. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Kambi Group going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Kambi Group (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of.

