Earnings Update: AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Just Reported And Analysts Are Boosting Their Estimates

As you might know, AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) just kicked off its latest quarterly results with some very strong numbers. The results were impressive, with revenues of US$15m exceeding analyst forecasts by 140%, and statutory losses of US$0.30 were likewise much smaller than the analysts had forecast. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

NasdaqGS:ANAB Past and Future Earnings May 8th 2020

Following the latest results, AnaptysBio's seven analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$30.0m in 2020. This would be a sizeable 30% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 32% to US$2.08. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$21.7m and US$2.46 per share in losses. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a sizeable increase to their revenue forecasts while also reducing the estimated loss as the business grows towards breakeven.

Despite these upgrades,the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$18.25, implying that their latest estimates don't have a long term impact on what they think the stock is worth. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on AnaptysBio, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$28.00 and the most bearish at US$16.00 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that AnaptysBio is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to grow 30%. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 18% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the wider industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 19% next year. Not only are AnaptysBio's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$18.25, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on AnaptysBio. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for AnaptysBio going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Plus, you should also learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with AnaptysBio (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) .

