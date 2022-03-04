Earnhardt Auto Centers and Cricket+Ruby Present Their Second Annual Charity Fashion Show and Pop Up Market to Support the Work of Child Crisis Arizona

Image

Earnhardt Lexus Annual Charity Fashion Show

Earnhardt Lexus Annual Charity Fashion Show

PHOENIX, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Saturday, March 5, Earnhardt Auto Centers and Cricket+Ruby are hosting a Mom & Mini Fashion Show with all proceeds going to Child Crisis Arizona (CCA). The second annual Charity Fashion Show and Pop Up Market will be an indoor and outdoor event at Earnhardt Lexus. The event is free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cricket+Ruby, who is also sponsoring, is bringing its original style to the show along with Vida Moulin. The focus is on spring fashion from these local boutiques. Ten local influencers and their minis are volunteering their time as models.

In addition to bringing attention to the work of Child Crisis Arizona, the event will include a raffle to raise money for the charity. Tickets are available via Eventbrite but are not required to attend.

"As a family-owned business, Earnhardt Auto Centers is proud to help create this fun event for families while supporting other local businesses in the community," said Bull Earnhardt, General Manager of Earnhardt Lexus. "We love to combine a good time with a good cause."

The family-friendly gathering begins at 10 a.m., and the fashion show is at 10:30 a.m. Kid-friendly activities and a pop-up market will continue the fun until 1 p.m. Ladies will enjoy lite bites and a complimentary mimosa after the fashion show.

Kids can take their pick of many activities, including riding on a merry-go-round, face painting, storytime, crafts, and visits with princesses. Special sensory and imaginative play will be available from Jordan's Corner and Casita Curated Play.

Other local businesses involved in the event include Neon Cactus Studio, Prep and Pastry Restaurant, Facefoundrie, Fer a Cheval Mobile Bar, Annie's Flower Truck, Hainsworth & Company Salon, Goodness Unlimited, and Ruff Customs.

"It is appropriate that this event brings the community together to support Child Crisis Arizona," said Bull Earnhardt. "CCA is known for providing emergency shelter, foster care, group homes and other vital services. The charity also tries to prevent crises by providing support services and education for parents, specialized counseling for kids and teens, and kinship family support for grandparents and other caregivers."

Story continues

About Earnhardt Auto Centers

Founded by Tex Earnhardt as a single dealership with a single truck in 1951, Earnhardt Auto Centers is still a family-owned and operated business. It has grown, however, to include multiple dealerships across Arizona. The famous tagline "No Bull" is well known. NoBull.com

About Child Crisis Arizona

Child Crisis Arizona's mission is to provide children and youth in Arizona a safe environment, free from abuse and neglect, by creating strong and successful families. https://childcrisisaz.org/

About Cricket+Ruby

Cricket+Ruby is a modern baby boutique designed with mama in mind. We offer a curated selection of modern clothing and accessories sourced from independent brands and designers alike. We have two physical locations: one in Old Town Scottsdale and the other at The Fred in Phoenix. https://www.cricketandruby.com/

Media Contact:

Earnhardt Marketing

press@earnhardt.com

Related Images













Image 1: Earnhardt Lexus Annual Charity Fashion Show





Participants in the 2021 Earnhardt Lexus Fashion Show









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



