'We earned it': Women of color at inauguration celebrate Kamala Harris

WASHINGTON - As Kamala Harris was set to take the oath of vice president at the U.S. Capitol, the first woman and woman of color in the post, Black women in attendance expressed optimism and hope.

U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Ala. came decked in pink-and-green gear, most of it sent by her Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority sisters. She said it was only “befitting” for the event and to salute Harris, a member of AKA.

“I’m very excited,”” she said.

Lawmakers and guests said they were determined not to be intimidated by the attack the U.S. Capitol.

Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Ala., left, is decked out in the pink and green of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, and Rep Robin Kelly, D-Ill., wears the blue and gold of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority at the U.S. Capitol for President Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20, 2021. Vice President Kamala Harris is a member of AKA.

U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty, a Democrat from Ohio, and recently elected chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus, said just before the program that she was excited about the change taken place.

‘‘Today is an opportunity for hope and success as we rescind some of the mean-spirited stuff that the former president did to now opening up doors and of avenues especially for Black America,’’ she said. “Words matter and I believe that President (Joe) Biden will have our backs because he has said, ‘We had his back.”

Beatty noted domestic policy issues, including housing, criminal justice reform, education and child care, that could fall under the jurisdiction of Black women in Biden’s administration. Biden chose Susan Rice to head the Domestic Policy Council and nominated U.S. Rep. Marcia Fudge, also a Democrat from Ohio, lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

She also pointed to former U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond of Louisiana, a former chair of the CBC and a co-chair of Biden’s national campaign, who will serve as an adviser to the president.

‘‘I think we’re off to an amazing start,’’ Beatty said.

Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, right, attends the inauguration of President Joe Biden on Jan. 20, 2021. With her is Melanie Campbell, head of the Black Women's Roundtable.

Melanie Campbell, head of the Black Women's Roundtable, which launched get-out-the-vote efforts across the country, particularly in the South, said she was there to represent all the Black women organizers who put the work in on the ground.

"It's a humbling moment. I feel a lot of relief,'' said Campbell, a guest of Beatty.

“The Black vote made a difference,’’ she said. “It’s OK to celebrate today. We earned it. (But) tomorrow we get to work.”

Black voters were key voting blocs in several battleground states, including Pennsylvania. They were also critical to Democratic Senate wins in runoffs in Georgia last month. Organizations led by Black women are credited with helping turn out Black voters in those states and others.

Biden praised Black voters for helping him win the primary in South Carolina, which shifted momentum for his national campaign.

