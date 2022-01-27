EarnableFi: The GameFi & Defi 3.0 ecosystem sees a massive launch with 100X growth

EarnableFi ($EFI) the coming of age GameFi and Defi 3.0 ecosystem had a grand launch on 26th January on the Ethereum network.

Ontario, Canada, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ontario, Canada / EarnableFi ($EFI) the coming of age GameFi and Defi 3.0 ecosystem had a grand launch on 26th January on the Ethereum network. The project has surged 100X right after listing and looks set to continue its momentum because of its innovative and futuristic ecosystem. EarnableFi intends to be the GameFi & Defi 3.0 ecosystem's flagship utility token, designed for mass adoption on the Ethereum Network and passive revenue production for the ecosystem to reward its holders in various ways.

The EarnableFi community members will transform the crypto world by applying real-world tactics and establishing completely compliant, fractional, tokenized ownership of businesses, technology, or assets opportunities. With the potential to earn 7% crypto incentives on each transaction, users may earn passive money with only one click. The most interesting additional source of revenue on the Ethereum Network, which aids users in achieving financial independence.

$EFI is for those who want a passive crypto income from multiple coins ($EFI, $ETH, $USDT, $USDC, $DAI) while only having one: EarnableFI. It's the most cost-effective way to increase your portfolio without increasing your investment. Tax is collected on every transaction made by an earner. This tax is then divided among Earners according to token allocation. Claim your earned coins at any time using our DAPP or ETHscan. There is no minimum amount to earn, and incentives never expire. $EFI improves the financial services industry as a whole by allowing for rapid settlements, lowering counterparty risk, and boosting transparency. We provide substantially faster settlement and clearing times than traditional financial services, lowering the danger of counterparties defaulting before a trade is settled, while the immutability of blockchain technology promotes transparency.

EarnableFi Ecosystem: Everything you must know

The Non-Fungible Token (NFT) tsunami has swept over the crypto ecosystem; the NFTs' entrance has altered the entire financial and collection sector, as they connect multiple businesses. The most recent trend in the NFT marketplace is Play to Earn Games (P2E), which combines the best of the video gaming industry with cryptocurrencies and NFTs. It allows traders to play games for enjoyment as well as earn in-game tokens and win rare artifacts that can be purchased and traded in the real world.

EarnableFi aims to take the gamefi experience to the next level to become a universal utility token. Some of the key features of the EarnableFi ecosystem includes:

Lottery GameFi

Happiness online slots, huge jackpots, classic casino table games, and great bonuses! LotteryGameFi has all the options you adore, whether you want to spin the reels on the latest fun title, try your hand at blackjack and roulette, or enjoy the atmosphere of a live casino



Innovative Defi 3.0

Defi 3.0 layers a trading engine atop an aggregated order book. This makes it possible to make advanced trades against the entire liquidity on a particular blockchain. The go-to-market options will include, lending pool, limit, trailing, stop loss, and ice-berg orders, with room for additions per community governance

Prediction GameFi

Prediction Game on ETH network is a fun game that empowers its users to predict the direction of the price of assets within a specific period of time. Users that make the correct prediction are rewarded, while users on the other side of the prediction would lose their funds. Play to Earn!

According to recent market research, the metaverse market opportunity might be worth $800 billion by 2024. The Grayscale analysis that suggests a higher piece of the pie going to virtual gaming, which may potentially expand to $400 billion from about $180 billion in 2020, makes me jump for glee. The internet economy is quickly becoming the ideal location to make money, and everyone is suddenly singing this Lullaby. Some blockchain gaming tokens have surged in value by up to tenfold in the last year due to the current crypto bull run.

According to a recent industry survey, almost 3.1 billion people, or about 40% of the global population, play video games. Year after year, gaming surpasses the music and film industries in terms of revenue, generating more than both combined. All of this creates the potential for a new world, a new economy, and new opportunities. Earnable aims to bring the largely disintegrated ecosystem under one roof and make the ecosystem accessible to one and all. On the other hand, EarnableFi users can be sure of a streamlined source of passive income.

To know more EarnableFi visit Earnablefi.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/EarnableFi

Telegram: https://t.me/earnablefiportal

Audit: https://github.com/interfinetwork/smart-contract-audits/blob/audit-updates/EarnableFi_0x48666Fe01d123D14B53EAcf21f36786F2a786c86.pdf

Media Contact:

Contact Person: Dennis

Company Name: EarnableFi

Email: contact@earnablefi.com

Website: https://www.earnablefi.com/

Source: EarnableFi


