Earn unlimited cash back with the Citi Double Cash

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you sign up for a credit card after clicking one of our links, we may earn a small fee for referring you. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY's newsroom and any business incentives.

With the cost of living rising, we’re all trying to make our money go further. The excellent cash back rates of the Citi® Double Cash Card can help you do just that. Thanks to its generous rewards program, the Citi Double Cash Card was already one of our favorite cards.

This cash back card lets you earn up to 2% on all purchases with no spending caps. While many credit cards come with a 1% to 1.5% cash back rate on every expense, the Citi Double Cash Card earns 1% on purchases and then another 1% when you pay off those purchases. As long as you pay on time, the total 2% will apply.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

Since the cash back applies to all purchases, this card also comes in as one of our best cards right now for online shopping and groceries. The cash back rewards can be redeemed in various ways and turned into points, a statement credit, a direct deposit, or a check.

►Shop for back-to-school stuff now: 55+ deals that are still available

►Savings and more: Follow these three steps to save money on groceries

In addition to the robust rewards, the Citi Double Cash Card has no annual fee. And it offers 0% introductory APR for 18 months on balance transfers, making it an all-around great addition to your wallet. Keep in mind that after the introductory period, the variable APR will increase to 18.24% - 28.24%, based on your creditworthiness.

Although this card doesn’t come with many additional perks, the 2% cash back is a rare enough feature that it offsets the lack of extra rewards.

Learn more about the Citi Double Cash Card

Story continues

There’s a lot more where this came from. Sign up for our weekly newsletter to get all our reviews, expert advice, deals and more.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Citi Cash Back credit card: Earn unlimited cash back