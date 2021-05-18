Earn NFTs For Watching TV with the Upcoming Sator App (EXCLUSIVE)

Sator has announced the development of a decentralized app that allows users to earn NFTs, tokens and other rewards for simply watching their favorite TV shows. It is set to launch late this summer.

The blockchain-based platform will allow TV viewers and distributors to build a community together. Users can tune into Sator-activated shows and use the app on a separate device to earn rewards.

Leveraging the strengths of multiple blockchain technologies including Ethereum and Solana, Sator allows TV series to engage with audiences by using bespoke NFTs and automating tech-enabled in-home viewer participation.

“Sator has created an easy and powerful solution for TV producers to turnkey deliver a unique NFT experience of their shows while viewers are tuned in,” Sator CEO Isla Perfito said. “NFTs will bring lots of activity to the platform, a fantastic jumping off point for a user looking to dive in to blockchain technology.”’

The company recently announced that it has closed $2 million in seed and strategic funding to build the app. The oversubscribed round of equity comprises a group of prominent industry investors including Faculty Capital, Genesis Block Ventures, Digital Strategies, PetRock Capital,Morningstar Ventures, Axia8, Momentum6,Double Peak VC and Krypital.

“We believe that Sator is positioned to be the next disruptor in the television & entertainment industry, where it is able to amalgamate both the democratization and gamification of traditional television media,” said a spokesperson from PetRock Capital in a statement. “We envisage a vision where TV providers and consumers will serve together to improve the health of the television ecosystem.”

