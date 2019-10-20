Early Week 8 fantasy pickups: Hey, remember DeVante Parker?

Whether you’re sitting pretty in your Week 7 matchup or trying to overcome a deficit, Liz Loza and Matt Harmon have you covered with some waiver wire suggestions who could strengthen your team going forward.

DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins (13 percent rostered)

I know, I know. Something between the lines of “This guy again?!” and “NO. NO, I REFUSE,” is probably running through most of your heads right now. We’ve seemingly been taunted by Parker’s fantasy potential ever since he was drafted in 2015. He probably qualifies as a heartbreaker at this point. Nonetheless, we cannot deny what Parker has done three games in a row. He has scored a touchdown in all three of those games, and he also led the Dolphins in targets against the Bills in Week 7. With Ryan Fitzpatrick under center, Parker is sure to be a focal point in the passing game. He’ll now get three defenses who are middle-of-the-pack against opposing receivers (@Pittsburgh, vs. Jets, @Indianapolis), so he’s worth an add, especially for his touchdown potential.

Ty Johnson, Detroit Lions (1 percent)

Fantasy gamers had to suffer through Kerryon Johnson leaving the game vs. the Minnesota Vikings with a knee injury. He returned to the sideline with a knee brace on, so we have to wait for new details as to the severity of the injury. For fantasy purposes, however, backup runner Ty Johnson led the Lions in carries once Kerryon left (he didn’t do much with those carries though), and he also caught 4-of-4 targets for 28 yards. J.D. McKissic looks to have a place on this offense as a receiving back, but Ty Johnson was the early down and red zone option for the Lions with Kerryon out. Ty will get the feeble Giants next, so he’ll be a top add especially if Kerryon misses time.

Kenny Stills, Houston Texans (12%)

Injuries continue to haunt Will Fuller, who had to leave Week 7’s contest against the Colts with a hamstring injury. With Fuller out, Kenny Stills took his place opposite DeAndre Hopkins in the Texans passing game against Indy. Stills finished tied for second on the team in targets (5), catching four of them for a whopping 105 yards while showcasing his big-play ability. Fuller is no guarantee to be ready for Week 8, considering his injury history, so Stills will be a must-add ahead of some friendly matchups (vs. Oakland, @Jacksonville).