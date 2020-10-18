Early Week 7 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups

We’ll follow up with Andy Behrens’ full version of pickups on Monday, but first up, some early options to consider ahead of Week 7 waiver claims.

Let it be known that Andy Behrens has suggested Tim Patrick in this space before!

Once again Patrick dominated in looks, catches, and yards for the Broncos, turning just four receptions into 101 yards. That will make it three straight games with at least four catches for Patrick, not to mention 100+ yard-games in two out of three and a score in two out of three.

The Broncos will need Patrick to stay hot when they take on the division-rival Chiefs in Week 7. He needs to be rostered.

It might have seemed like rookie Joshua Kelley was the back to roster in the LA backfield while Austin Ekeler is on IR (Kelley is actually on more Yahoo fantasy teams than Jackson), but it was Jackson who dominated the touches in the backfield when we last saw the Chargers in Week 5. Not only that, but he did more with his rushes (4.7 yards per carry) than Kelley did (2.6). With quarterback Justin Herbert keeping the Chargers offense dangerous, both backs should be able to produce, but the explosive Jackson looks like he’ll do more, giving him the edge as the starting back. Don’t sleep on him coming off the team’s bye week.