Early Week 3 fantasy pickups: Giovani Bernard a priority add with Joe Mixon hurt

Week 2 of the fantasy season gave us yet another tie, another epic shootout, and some tough injuries as well. Those injuries in particular are why many of us must stay active on the waiver wire, but it can be tough to not only find gems, but scooping them up earlier than your opponents.

Never fear though, as Liz Loza is here with three early waiver wire pickups to consider for Week 3:

Giovani Bernard a priority pickup (27% owned on Yahoo)

Joe Mixon’s knee injury against the Baltimore Ravens was something of a slow burn. He left the game multiple times only to return and keep chugging along, raising his fantasy owners’ hopes for his health in the process. Unfortunately, the news that came afterward wasn’t great. Mixon is expected to miss multiple weeks after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery.

The snaps while Mixon is out are expected to be dominated by Giovani Bernard. Against the Ravens, Bernard totaled 53 yards on seven targets in the pass game to go along with six rushing attempts. While he may not provide the flashy big-play ability of Mixon, Bernard has proven himself a solid receiver and adequate runner, so expect him to have an increased role — and increased fantasy value. Bernard averaged 16 touches per game when Mixon missed time last season and was a top-20 running back during that stretch.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard gets an uptick in value with Joe Mixon sidelined.. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

Antonio Callaway worth a closer look (6% owned on Yahoo)

When the news about Josh Gordon’s impending release — barring a trade — fantasy owners are no doubt looking to take advantage of a hole that his departure will leave in Cleveland. While Jarvis Landry and David Njoku are sure to earn the lion’s share of targets going forward (and yes, Rashaad Higgins truthers, he should see an uptick as well), the Browns have an intriguing receiver in Antonio Callaway.

In Sunday’s heartbreaking loss to the New Orleans Saints, Callaway reeled in 3-of-4 targets for 81 yards and a long touchdown. With Gordon leaving, Callaway is now the team’s big-play option at receiver for the Browns. He might have a tough time against Trumaine Johnson and the New York Jets in Week 3, but the opportunity is there for Callaway to become fantasy relevant.

Corey Clement ready to take up the mantle (21% owned on Yahoo)

Philadelphia Eagles starting running back Jay Ajayi suffered a back injury early in Week 2 and had to leave the game for nearly two quarters before returning. With Darren Sproles out with a hamstring injury, the Eagles turned to Corey Clement against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Clement rushed six times for 30 yards and a touchdown. He also caught five-of-six targets for 55 yards. Those are solid numbers.

With Ajayi’s injury history and Sproles’ continued battle with both a hamstring issue and Father Time, Clement is a worthy stash if you’re in need of running back depth.

