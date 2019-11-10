Early Week 11 Yahoo fantasy football waiver wire pickups

Whether you’re sitting pretty in your Week 10 matchup or trying to overcome a deficit, Liz Loza and Matt Harmon have you covered with some waiver wire suggestions who could strengthen your team going forward.

Nick Foles, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars (19 percent rostered)

As fun as Minshew Mania was, Nick Foles was activated off Injured Reserve and is expected to start at quarterback for the Jaguars in Week 11. Foles will slide right into a team with good weapons and with a trio of friendly matchups coming up (@IND, @TEN, vs. TB). Week 11 will see the likes of Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson go on bye, making Foles an upside veteran to stream at the QB position. Oh, and don’t even get me started on Foles’ schedule during the fantasy playoffs: vs. LAC, @OAK, @ATL.

Brian Hill, RB, Atlanta Falcons (2 percent)

Devonta Freeman has disappointed all season and in Week 10, Brian Hill — forced into primary backup duty after Ito Smith was placed on IR — not only stepped up, he took over the backfield after Freeman got banged up. Hill out-touched Freeman, 21-13, and scored a touchdown through the air as well. He should be added ahead of a plus-matchup against the Panthers and would see his value skyrocket if Freeman is forced to miss time. #HandcuffSZN

Rashard Higgins, WR, Cleveland Browns (1%)

Rashard Higgins’ one catch for the Browns in Week 10 was an important one. The seven-yard touchdown catch turned out to be the deciding factor in the game. With Antonio Callaway benched, it remains to be seen if Higgins will subsequently see his workload increase. With that said, Higgins showed great chemistry with Baker Mayfield last season, and Matt and Liz think he’s worth a bench spot on your fantasy team.