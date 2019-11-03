Early Week 10 fantasy pickups: Cover your bases with these three options

Whether you’re sitting pretty in your Week 9 matchup or trying to overcome a deficit, Liz Loza and Matt Harmon have you covered with some waiver wire suggestions who could strengthen your team going forward.

Zach Pascal, Indianapolis Colts (19 percent rostered)

With news of T.Y. Hilton suffering a calf injury that would sideline him for multiple weeks, Pascal was expected to be the direct beneficiary of the workload left available. Pascal did not disappoint in Week 9, posting a 5-76-1 line and helping fantasy managers who took a waiver wire flier on him after Hilton went down. Best of all, Pascal’s six targets led the passing game vs. the Steelers, so he should remain the No. 1 option while Hilton remains out. That said, Jacoby Brissett’s status (knee) must be monitored closely, but Pascal should still produce in some fantasy-WR-friendly matchups going forward (vs. MIA, vs. JAX, @HOU).

Preston Williams, Miami Dolphins (14 percent)

The Dolphins won! This victory may have thrown a bit of a wrench in their tanking plans, but Miami’s offense shined nonetheless, and fantasy managers should take note. This is especially true in the case of Williams, Miami’s big-bodied receiver who went off in Week 9 vs. the Jets to the tune of 5 catches, 72 yards, and 2 TDs. He did leave the game with a knee injury, but he led the Dolphins in targets (9) and seems to have Ryan Fitzpatrick’s trust, so Williams is a solid add if healthy.

Reggie Bonnafon, Carolina Panthers (3%)

Did you see what Christian McCaffrey did against the Titans? 24 rushes, 146 rush yards, 2 rush TDs; 3 catches, 20 yards, 1 receiving TD. Run-CMC IS the Panthers offense, and he’s shown it time and time again this season. Now, imagine if you will, McCaffrey going down with an injury (this hurts even as a hypothetical). McCaffrey’s backup, Reggie Bonnafon, who rarely sees the field (and why would he, honestly) would slide into the star’s role. While you can’t expect Bonnafon to produce the way CMC would in that scenario, there’s no need to overthink this. Bonnafon is among the most valuable handcuffs in fantasy — and should be rostered in more leagues.