Early Warning Report Filed Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103

InCoR Holdings PLC
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cascadero Copper Corporation (TSXV: CCD) (“Cascadero”): This press release is being disseminated as required by National Instrument 62-103 The Early Warning System and Related Take Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the acquisition of securities of Cascadero by InCoR Holdings Limited (“InCoR”).

InCoR announces that, on January 17, 2022, Cascadero closed its previously announced Rights Offering and issued to InCoR 37,512,747 common shares (“Common Shares”) and 9,663,482 compensation warrants (“Compensation Warrants”). The Common Shares were issued to InCoR at a price of $0.015 per Common Share for gross cash consideration of CDN$562,691.21. Each Compensation Warrant is exercisable to purchase one additional Common Share at a price of $0.05 any time within 60 months of their issuance.

Prior to the Rights Offering, InCoR held:

(i)

26,985,912 Common Shares representing approximately 13.48% of the outstanding Common Shares, expressed on a non-diluted basis; and

(ii)

11,428,571 warrants exercisable into 11,428,571 Common Shares which if exercised in full, together with the 26,985,912 Common Shares, would represent approximately 18.16% of the outstanding Common Shares.

After giving effect to the Rights Offering, InCoR holds:

(i)

64,498,659 Common Shares representing approximately 21.49% of the outstanding Common Shares, expressed on a non-diluted basis;

(ii)

9,663,482 Compensation Warrants exercisable into 9,663,482 Common Shares which if exercised in full, together with the 64,498,659 Common Shares, would represent approximately 23.94% of the outstanding Common Shares; and

(iii)

11,428,571 warrants exercisable into 11,428,571 Common Shares which if exercised in full, together with the 64,498,659 Common Shares and assuming the exercise in full of 9,663,482 Compensation Warrants, would represent approximately 26.65% of the outstanding Common Shares.

The Common Shares and Compensation Warrants were acquired for investment purposes and to increase InCoR’s proportionate interest and InCoR may, depending on market and other conditions, increase, decrease or change its beneficial ownership over the Common Shares or other securities of the Issuer through market transactions, private agreements, treasury issuances, exercise of convertible securities or otherwise.

A copy of the Early Warning Report filed under applicable securities laws is available under Cascadero’s profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). A copy of such report may also be obtained by contacting DS Lawyers Canada LLP, InCoR’s Canadian legal counsel, at kwells@dsavocats.ca.

The name and address of the “Acquiror” filing the report is:
InCoR Holdings PLC
Attn: Jocelyn Bennett
Palladium House, 1-4 Argyll Street
London, United Kingdom


