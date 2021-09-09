Early Warning Press Release

Sale of Shares of AirBoss of America Corp.

CARROLLTON, Texas, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critical Solutions Holdings, LLC (“CSH”), a company controlled by funds managed by Sentinel Capital Partners, L.L.C. and/or its affiliates (“Sentinel” and together with CSH, the “Sellers”), announced today that CSH has sold share consideration of 3,390,000 common shares (“Issuer Shares”) in the capital of AirBoss of America Corp. (the “Issuer”) by way of block trades over the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “Transaction”). The Issued Shares were sold at a price of $41.00 per Issuer Share. Immediately prior to the Transaction, the Sellers held 3,500,000 common shares of in the capital of the Issuer. The remaining 110,000 common shares held by the Sellers (the "Remaining Shares") had previously been reserved for management and will be transferred at a later date. The Remaining Shares represent less than 1% of the Issuer’s outstanding common shares.



The Issued Shares were sold for investment purposes. The Sellers may or may not purchase or sell securities of the Issuer in the future on the open market or in private transactions, depending on market conditions, general economic and industry conditions, the Issuer’s business and financial condition and/or other relevant factors.

The common shares of the Issuer are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “BOS”.

A copy of the early warning report to be filed by the Sellers in connection with the divestment will be available on AirBoss’ profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. For further information please contact: Paul Murphy, President, 2933 Eisenhower Street, Suite 120, Carrollton, TX, 75007, telephone: (972)-242-8500.







