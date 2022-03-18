Early Warning Press Release

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This news release is issued by Global Tech Opportunities 6 (“GTO”) pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues (“NI 62-103”) and National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids with respect to the acquisition of common shares (the “Common Shares”) in the capital of Halo Collective Inc. ("Halo").



GTO is an investment holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, whose registered office is at P.O. Box 2775, 67 Fort Street, Artemis House, Grand Cayman, KY1-1111, Cayman Islands.

On March 15, 2022, GTO received 5,555,555 Common Shares upon the conversion of $2,000,000 principal amount of convertible debentures of Halo (the “Convertible Debentures”) at a conversion price of $0.36 per Common Share and, on March 16, 2022, GTO received 1,923,076 Common Shares upon conversion of $1,000,000 principal amount of Convertible Debentures at a price of $0.52. The Convertible Debentures were acquired by GTO pursuant to a subscription agreement dated March 8, 2022.

Prior to the initial conversion, GTO owned or exercised control or direction over 495,490 Common Shares, representing approximately 0.92% of the then issued and outstanding Common Shares, 875,000 common share purchase warrants entitling GTO to acquire 875,000 Common Shares after May 20, 2022 (the “Warrants”) and $5,000,000 principal amount of Convertible Debentures convertible into Common Shares at a variable price, subject to a cap of $1.00.

Prior to the initial conversion, assuming the full conversion of the outstanding principal amount of Convertible Debentures at a conversion price of $1.00 per Common Share, GTO is deemed to have owned or exercised control or direction over 5,495,490 Common Shares, representing approximately 9.22% of the then issued and outstanding Common Shares, including those Common Shares issuable upon conversion of the Convertible Debentures.

Immediately following the conversions, GTO beneficially owned and exercised control or direction over 7,483,121 Common Shares, representing 12.16% of the outstanding Common Shares, 875,000 Warrants exercisable after May 20, 2022 and Convertible Debentures having a principal amount of $2,000,000. Subsequent to the conversions of the Convertible Debentures, GTO disposed of an aggregate of 1,163,500 Common Shares at an average price of $0.605.

Following the dispositions, GTO holds an aggregate of 6,319,621 Common Shares representing 10.27% of the outstanding Common Shares, 875,000 Warrants exercisable after May 20, 2022 and Convertible Debentures having a principal amount of $2,000,000.

Immediately following the conversions and this dispositions, assuming conversion of the principal amount of the outstanding Convertible Debentures at a conversion price of $1.00 per Common Share, GTO would own or exercise control or direction over 8,319,621 Common Shares, representing approximately 13.09% of the then issued and outstanding Common Shares.

In addition, pursuant to the Subscription Agreement, GTO is entitled to subscribe for and require Halo to issue up to an aggregate of $7,500,000 principal amount of Convertible Debentures, subject to customary closing conditions. Further, pursuant to a subscription agreement dated January 6, 2022, as amended, after May 20, 2022, GTO is entitled to subscribe for and require Halo to issue $4,923,874.72 principal amount of convertible debentures convertible into Common Shares at a variable price, subject to a cap of $1.25.

The Common Shares were acquired by GTO for investment purposes, and in the future, GTO may acquire additional securities of Halo, dispose of some or all of the existing or additional securities GTO holds or will hold, or may continue to hold its current position, depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

The foregoing disclosure regarding is being disseminated pursuant to NI 62-103. Copies of the early warning report with respect to the foregoing will be filed on Halo’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and may also be obtained by contacting Ben Pershick, director of GTO, by email at bpershick@calderwood.ky or by telephone at +1 345 916 8606.

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. GTO cautions readers that forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.



