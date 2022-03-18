Early Warning Press Release

Global Tech Opportunities 6
·3 min read

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This news release is issued by Global Tech Opportunities 6 (“GTO”) pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues (“NI 62-103”) and National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids with respect to the acquisition of common shares (the “Common Shares”) in the capital of Halo Collective Inc. ("Halo").

GTO is an investment holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, whose registered office is at P.O. Box 2775, 67 Fort Street, Artemis House, Grand Cayman, KY1-1111, Cayman Islands.

On March 15, 2022, GTO received 5,555,555 Common Shares upon the conversion of $2,000,000 principal amount of convertible debentures of Halo (the “Convertible Debentures”) at a conversion price of $0.36 per Common Share and, on March 16, 2022, GTO received 1,923,076 Common Shares upon conversion of $1,000,000 principal amount of Convertible Debentures at a price of $0.52. The Convertible Debentures were acquired by GTO pursuant to a subscription agreement dated March 8, 2022.

Prior to the initial conversion, GTO owned or exercised control or direction over 495,490 Common Shares, representing approximately 0.92% of the then issued and outstanding Common Shares, 875,000 common share purchase warrants entitling GTO to acquire 875,000 Common Shares after May 20, 2022 (the “Warrants”) and $5,000,000 principal amount of Convertible Debentures convertible into Common Shares at a variable price, subject to a cap of $1.00.

Prior to the initial conversion, assuming the full conversion of the outstanding principal amount of Convertible Debentures at a conversion price of $1.00 per Common Share, GTO is deemed to have owned or exercised control or direction over 5,495,490 Common Shares, representing approximately 9.22% of the then issued and outstanding Common Shares, including those Common Shares issuable upon conversion of the Convertible Debentures.

Immediately following the conversions, GTO beneficially owned and exercised control or direction over 7,483,121 Common Shares, representing 12.16% of the outstanding Common Shares, 875,000 Warrants exercisable after May 20, 2022 and Convertible Debentures having a principal amount of $2,000,000. Subsequent to the conversions of the Convertible Debentures, GTO disposed of an aggregate of 1,163,500 Common Shares at an average price of $0.605.

Following the dispositions, GTO holds an aggregate of 6,319,621 Common Shares representing 10.27% of the outstanding Common Shares, 875,000 Warrants exercisable after May 20, 2022 and Convertible Debentures having a principal amount of $2,000,000.

Immediately following the conversions and this dispositions, assuming conversion of the principal amount of the outstanding Convertible Debentures at a conversion price of $1.00 per Common Share, GTO would own or exercise control or direction over 8,319,621 Common Shares, representing approximately 13.09% of the then issued and outstanding Common Shares.

In addition, pursuant to the Subscription Agreement, GTO is entitled to subscribe for and require Halo to issue up to an aggregate of $7,500,000 principal amount of Convertible Debentures, subject to customary closing conditions. Further, pursuant to a subscription agreement dated January 6, 2022, as amended, after May 20, 2022, GTO is entitled to subscribe for and require Halo to issue $4,923,874.72 principal amount of convertible debentures convertible into Common Shares at a variable price, subject to a cap of $1.25.

The Common Shares were acquired by GTO for investment purposes, and in the future, GTO may acquire additional securities of Halo, dispose of some or all of the existing or additional securities GTO holds or will hold, or may continue to hold its current position, depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

The foregoing disclosure regarding is being disseminated pursuant to NI 62-103. Copies of the early warning report with respect to the foregoing will be filed on Halo’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and may also be obtained by contacting Ben Pershick, director of GTO, by email at bpershick@calderwood.ky or by telephone at +1 345 916 8606.

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. GTO cautions readers that forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • The most hyped PC games of March

    Here are some of the major PC games coming later in March.

  • Remembering the trade deadline deals that didn't work

    From Tomas Tatar watching the playoffs from the Vegas press box, Peter Forsberg's brief stop in Nashville to Tomas Plekanec looking terribly uncomfortable in a Maple Leafs sweater, these are the trade deadline deals that are remembered for the wrong reasons.

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • Should the Raptors roll with Dalano Banton or Malachi Flynn as backup PG?

    The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.

  • Scottie Barnes & Pascal Siakam forming lethal 2-man game

    The duo of Pascal Siakam & Scottie Barnes were a headache for the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. They were working off and creating for each other, which some believed would never come to fruition. Amit Mann and Yasmine Duale discuss why the doubters were always wrong. Listen to the full chat on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed

  • NHL Trade Deadline trivia

    Which NHL player holds the record for being traded the most? Who did the Bruins select in the first round of the 2013 draft? On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian lays down the trade-deadline trivia gauntlet.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of Zone Time.&nbsp;

  • Maple Leafs pull up to Heritage Classic in full steelworker gear

    Both the Leafs and Sabres rolled into Sunday's outdoor game in Hamilton in style.

  • What Scottie Barnes was thinking during LeBron ball-toss incident

    "I saw him loading up and I just thought, 'Oh man.' That's why I really just tried to cover myself so it didn't hit me in the face. He put a lot of power into it, cocked it back, threw it. I was like, damn." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Can Colorado achieve super-team status at the deadline?

    The Avalanche acquired Josh Manson on a team-friendly deal and are still in on Claude Giroux to add to an already stacked roster. Is is time to call Colorado a bonafide superteam and can any other contender make moves at the deadline to match their Stanley Cup credentials?

  • Ron MacLean's ginormous toque sends hockey world into a frenzy

    HNIC host Ron MacLean looked like he was wearing a holiday stocking on his head during Sunday's Heritage Classic, and the internet went off.

  • Howden's 1st ski cross win of season highlights Canada's 3-medal haul in Austria

    Reece Howden, the 2020-21 World Cup's top-ranked racer in men's ski cross, stood atop the medal podium for the first time this season on Sunday in Reiteralm, Austria, a year to the day of his victory in Russia. The man known as "Big Rig" dominated Sunday's big final with a strong start to finish win in the first World Cup race since the Beijing Olympics last month, where Howden placed ninth overall in his Winter Games debut. "It feels amazing," Howden told Alpine Canada. "The way Canada has been

  • Precious Achiuwa's defensive chemistry with Siakam is built on trust

    After Toronto’s win over the Lakers, Precious Achiuwa talked about what it’s like to play alongside Pascal Siakam on the defensive end of the floor and how he's found a new level in his game the past couple weeks. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Hedman scores 2, Stamkos 3 assists, Lightning top Kraken 4-1

    SEATTLE (AP) — Victor Hedman scored twice to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 4-1 victory against the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday night. Steven Stamkos had three assists in his 900th NHL game. Nikita Kucherov and Anthony Cirelli also scored for the Lightning, who won their second straight to finish a six-game road trip — their longest of the season. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 24 shots for his 32nd win, most in the league. Yanni Gourde scored his 14th goal for the Kraken, who have lost five of s

  • Did the Josh Manson trade establish the NHL's trade market?

    Josh Manson was dealt for a noticeably modest price. Is that because he used his leverage, or because the market isn't that hot after all?

  • Ducks trade Josh Manson to first-place Avalanche for prospect, pick

    Defenseman Josh Manson is on his way to the powerhouse Avalanche in the first real move of NHL trade season.

  • Pascal Siakam on 'Pascalifornia' nickname

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam offers his thoughts on the trending 'Pascalifornia' nickname, how he's reading defences better and the growing consistency with his 3-point shot. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.