Best Walmart Black Friday Deals: Save on Apple, Instant Pot, Samsung TVs, DNA Tests, and more (Updating Live)

Shop hundreds of Walmart Black Friday 2021 deals on smart tech, TVs, kitchen essentials, headphones and more.

Walmart's official Black Friday 2021 deals are early this year—and, as predicted, it's an extensive list of discounts on everything from robot vacuums, DNA tests, and Samsung TVs, to deals on kitchen, cooking, and home goods essentials. A massive crop of new deals went live just this week, including a killer deal on Samsung Galaxy earbuds among many more.

Like Amazon, Best Buy and Target, Walmart is offering early Black Friday 2021 deals in waves. Walmart and other retailers are hosting these early savings events in anticipation of supply chain issues and labor shortages. To keep up with the madness, we're updating this post live as the deals change and the days progress to get you the best Black Friday deals possible at Walmart.

►Black Friday: Walmart Black Friday 2021 ad shows PS5, Xbox Series X as online only. How to get early access.

►More: Walmart extends delivery hours for orders coming from stores, including Black Friday deals

Below, we’ve rounded up the best deals available during the Walmart Black Friday 2021 sale. Plus, we've also answered frequently asked questions about Walmart+, free shipping, Walmart's holiday return policy, and what’s in store at Walmart on the official Black Friday 2021 date.

Update 1:20 PM EST: Walmart's early black friday deals have been in full swing for days. To help you sort through the mountain of deals that are live now, we've gone ahead and added a top 10 list to show the best deals that we think you should check out first. Happy hunting! -James Aitchison, Reviewed

The 10 best Walmart Black Friday deals available now:

Whether you're looking for the latest tech gadgets or something to spruce up your home before the holidays, you can find all that and more at the Walmart Black Friday sale. The highly-anticipated shopping event includes massive markdowns on TVs, laptops, kitchen and home appliances and headphones, plus tons of deep discounts on many of our favorite brands.

The best Walmart Black Friday TV deals

The best Walmart Black Friday laptop, tablet and computer deals

The best Walmart Black Friday home deals

The best Walmart Black Friday kitchen deals

The Best Walmart Black Friday headphone deals

The best deals on Xbox, Oculus, Playstation, and Nintendo at Walmart

The best Walmart Black Friday speaker and soundbar deals

The best Walmart Black Friday smart watch and fitness tracker deals

The best Walmart Black Friday gift deals

The best Walmart Black Friday smart home deals

The best Walmart Black Friday streaming video deals

The best Walmart Black Friday health and fitness deals

The best Walmart Black Friday beauty deals

What is the early Walmart Black Friday sale?

Like last year, instead of one large, post-Thanksgiving sale, Walmart has been releasing new deals in the lead up to Black Friday each week in November. The first lineup of deals started online on Wednesday, November 3, with discounts appearing in stores starting Friday, November 5.

On November 22, Walmart kicked off its official Black Friday sale, releasing tons of online-only deals on must-have tech, fashion pieces and home goods. Throughout the week we expect even more Black Friday deals to drop—as detailed in the retailer's Black Friday ad scan—with epic doorbuster discounts dropping on Black Friday. In-store Walmart Black Friday deals will also be available starting on Black Friday itself, November 26.

Should I subscribe to Walmart+?

A Walmart+ subscription could give you a better shot at getting your hands on some of the season's hottest holiday gifts before shelves sell out. During the Deals for Days sales event, for instance, Walmart+ subscribers got a head start on shopping for the week’s doorbusters. Members were able to start shopping at 3 p.m. during the early Black Friday sale while everyone else had to wait until 7 p.m. EST.

During Black Friday, Walmart+ subscribers will get access to the retailer's deals (including the full-price but hard-to-find Xbox Series X and Playstation 5 consoles) four hours early. If you have your heart set on a best-selling item, a Walmart+ membership could give you a head start on holiday shopping, plus tons of other shopping perks.

If you’re interested in getting early access to Walmart’s Black Friday deals, a Walmart+ membership is $98 a year or $12.95 a month. For what it’s worth, shoppers can expect doorbuster deals to sell out quickly. In addition to early access, Walmart+ subscribers can also get contact-free curbside pickup service, as well as free delivery.

Does Walmart have extended holiday return periods?

Yes! Walmart is offering an extended return window on most items bought or received after November 1st. Since the return windows vary from product to product,

Walmart's policy is that the items will have their normal return period start on December 26th, so if an item has a 14-day return policy, you can return it within 14 days starting on that day. If it's a 30-day return policy, it's eligible up to 30 days from then, and so on.

Is there a Walmart Black Friday ad scan?

Yes, and it's available now. Every year, Walmart releases a circular spotlighting the doorbusters and limited-time deals it will make available during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This year, shoppers already got a sneak peek of the deals offered during week 1 and week 2 of Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days—and now, the retailer has released its official Black Friday lineup, including online-only access to the Xbox Series X and Playstation 5 consoles as well as serious discounts on Instant Pots, robot vacuums, patio heaters and more.

When does the Walmart Black Friday sale end?

Technically speaking, Walmart’s Black Friday sale ends with Cyber Monday on Monday, November 29. Early Black Friday deals are, however, available now, and more Black Friday specific deals will drop on Monday, November 22 for online shoppers, and in-store on Black Friday itself, November 26. If you're looking to buy must-have holiday gifts before the Black Friday 2021 shopping rush, today's the day to shop.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Walmart Black Friday 2021: Live updates on the best deals on Apple, Samsung, Roku, and more