Early voting results released for 4 Wake County Board of Commissioners races

Based on results of early voting, Democrats led three contested races for seats on the Wake County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday.

Seven candidates are vying to serve in Wake County’s districts 1, 2, 3 and 7. The terms for commissioners in districts 4, 5 and 6 are up in 2024.

Results of early voting were released shortly after polls closed at 7:30 p.m. As of 8 p.m., no election day results had been released.

District 1

In early voting, Donald Mial, a Democrat, led Republican Chanel Harris. Mial had 166,529 votes, or 68%, to 78,361 for Harris.

The two are seeking a seat held by the board’s current chairman, Sig Hutchinson, who is not seeking re-election.

Harris, 41, is a patient service assistant for Duke Healthcare Systems. In a questionnaire with The News & Observer, Harris said one of the top issues she would address is bringing down inflation.

Donald Mial, 69, is a former employee with the N.C. Department of Public Safety. His top two issues are education and health in the county.

District 2

In early voting, incumbent Democrat Matt Calabria carried 68.8% of the vote ahead of Republican challenger Mark McMains.

Calabria, 39, was first elected to the board in 2014, then again in 2018 and 2020. He told The N&O that managing growth will continue to be a critical challenge he wants to prioritize if re-elected.

District 3

In early voting, Republican Irina Comer trailed Democrat Cheryl Stallings. with just 79,194 votes. Stallings had received 166,010 votes, or 67.7%, compared to 79,194 votes for Comer.

Incumbent Maria Cervania, who was first elected in 2020, chose to run for a seat in the state House rather than seek re-election.

Comer, 44, is a businesswoman and says she would focus on safety, schools, and lowering taxes, according to her questionnaire with The N&O.

Stallings, 56, is a psychologist and wants to tackle housing affordability, public education and health care.

District 7

Vickie Adamson, a Democrat, ran for re-election in District 7 unopposed. She received 179,546 votes in early voting.

Adamson was first elected to the seat in 2018 and re-elected in 2020.

Check back here for more updates on results.