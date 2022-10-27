Early voting has begun in Texas. Here’s what to know about voting rights in 2022

In the first major test of a GOP-driven rewrite of state voting laws, Texans are returning to the polls for 12 days of early voting before the big event — Election Day on Nov. 8.

Things got off to a shaky start in the March 1 primaries, particularly for about 22,000 Texans whose mail-in ballots were rejected for failing to comply with Senate Bill 1, the sweeping voting law adopted last year by the Legislature.

According to the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University, the ballots were rejected because voters failed to meet new ID requirements under SB 1. Under the law, voters must write their driver's license number or last four digits of their Social Security number on their ballot envelope, and the number must match the ID used on their application to vote by mail.

About 90% of the mail-in ballots rejected in the primaries were for missing or mismatched numbers, the Brennan Center study found.

In addition, 12,000 applications to get a mail-in ballot were rejected because the provided ID number did not match what voters used to register to vote, the study found.

Voting officials recommend including both numbers on ballots and on applications for voters who are unsure which number they provided earlier.

Applications to vote by mail must be received by your county’s early voting clerk by Oct. 28. In Texas, mail ballots are available to voters who are 65 and older, have a disability, will be out of the county or are in jail but otherwise eligible to vote. As of Oct. 23 according to unofficial daily turnout figures provided by county officials, 127,500 voters cast mail ballots.

In the meantime, early voting began Monday and continues until Nov. 4 for those who want to cast a ballot in person.

The race for governor between GOP Gov. Greg Abbott and his Democratic challenger, Beto O'Rourke, has grabbed attention. But it is only one of many races to be decided this year in a state where Republicans are leading in the polls and have dominated statewide politics for more than two decades. Democrats, meanwhile, aspire to turn Texas into a battleground state.

Here’s what to know about the new voting laws in Texas.

The latest on voting rights, ballot access in Texas

In addition to the mail-in ballot ID requirement, SB 1:

Banned 24-hour, overnight and drive-thru voting.

Banned election officials from sending vote-by-mail applications unless requested by individual voters.

Expanded the ability of poll watchers, who monitor elections on behalf of candidates or political parties, to observe election activity inside polling places and vote-counting center. Watchers cannot be denied "free movement" where election activity is occurring; doing so is now a crime.

Made it a crime for election officials to send vote-by-mail applications to voters who didn't ask for one.

Required those who help a voter cast a ballot due to language or physical needs to fill out a document listing their name, address and relationship to the voter.

In addition, in-person voters must present a photo ID that is not expired for more than four years, except for those over age 70, who have no expiration limit on acceptable IDs

What's about to happen

Voters are heading to the polls up through Friday, Nov. 4 and on Election Day, Nov. 8.

At the top of the ticket is the governor’s race — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott versus Democrat Beto O’Rourke — as well as the lieutenant governor’s race, the attorney general’s race, and statewide offices including land commissioner, agriculture commissioner, and comptroller.

But Texas voters need to make sure they vote through the whole ticket, because this election decides judges at different levels in the judiciary, state legislators, and local officials as well. There are also important local bond elections on the ballot.

Republicans lead in the polls. Abbott and O’Rourke had, at times, polled with single-digit margins. At least one poll had them at a slim five-point margin, but Abbott has remained in the lead. Two weeks ahead of the election, that same poll by the Texas Politics Project indicated Abbott had an 11-point lead over O’Rourke.

Democratic hopes for a surge of new Texas voters did not materialize on the first day of early voting. There was a 2.8% increase (nearly 500,000 people) in registered voters since the March primaries, but that still lags behind the 3.6% increase between the 2018 primary and general election.

“The 500,000 voters is nothing to sneeze at,” University of Houston political science professor Brandon Rottinghaus said. “But I wouldn’t say that it’s an obvious groundswell of voter enthusiasm.”

►More:Early voting starts Monday. Here's what you need to cast your ballot in Central Texas.

Top takeaways

Republicans have won every election for statewide office since 1996.

Democrats hoping to reverse their losing streak are emphasizing GOP-led efforts to impose a near-total ban on abortion and oppose limits on gun rights despite deadly mass shootings.

Republicans are focusing on the situation at the southern border and high inflation rates.

Thus far, polls show GOP statewide candidates leading their races.

This will be the first general election with new district maps drawn last year to enhance Republican presence in the Texas Legislature and U.S. House. Several lawsuits challenging the districts for discriminating against minority voters remain pending.

Hundreds of candidates who are running unopposed have already been declared winners, in accordance with the new election law, though their names will still appear on ballots.

What they are saying

“Please take the time to read the instructions your county gives you carefully before putting your ballot in the mail. Don’t forget to provide an ID number under the flap of the carrier envelope,” Texas Secretary of State John Scott said.

"Remember that your vote is secure, and that every vote matters here in the Lone Star State," Scott said.

“Texas Republicans’ new laws restricting voting by mail in our state are nothing more than the brazen disenfranchisement of communities of color, with voters of color being 50 percent more likely than white voters to have their ballots rejected," said Michelle Tremillo, Texas Organizing Project co-executive director.

“It was unimaginable, I think, the number of rejections that we saw in the primaries. For those of us working on voting rights advocacy, we really just want to make sure Texans have the information they need about these new laws and explain to them how people got tripped up in the primary,” said Anthony Gutierrez of Common Cause Texas

Why it matters

Texas has for decades been a reliably red state. Even if Republicans win as state-level polls indicate, by how much Republicans win would have immense significance for the 2024 general election.

Joshua Blank, research director at the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas, told the American-Statesman that a narrower margin could mean Texas is on a trajectory to becoming a more competitive state.

“Texas is not a state that Republicans tend to have to spend resources and time defending. And if it is, it’s an incredibly expensive state to do so,” Blank said.

Want to know more? Here's what you missed

