Early voting has begun in Texas. Here’s what to know about voting rights in 2022

Nusaiba Mizan and Chuck Lindell
·6 min read

In the first major test of a GOP-driven rewrite of state voting laws, Texans are returning to the polls for 12 days of early voting before the big event — Election Day on Nov. 8.

Things got off to a shaky start in the March 1 primaries, particularly for about 22,000 Texans whose mail-in ballots were rejected for failing to comply with Senate Bill 1, the sweeping voting law adopted last year by the Legislature.

According to the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University, the ballots were rejected because voters failed to meet new ID requirements under SB 1. Under the law, voters must write their driver's license number or last four digits of their Social Security number on their ballot envelope, and the number must match the ID used on their application to vote by mail.

About 90% of the mail-in ballots rejected in the primaries were for missing or mismatched numbers, the Brennan Center study found.

In addition, 12,000 applications to get a mail-in ballot were rejected because the provided ID number did not match what voters used to register to vote, the study found.

Voting officials recommend including both numbers on ballots and on applications for voters who are unsure which number they provided earlier.

►Stay in the conversation on politics: Sign up for the OnPolitics newsletter

►Questions about the 2022 midterms?: USA TODAY is here to help

►Pennsylvania: What to know about voting and ballot access in 2022

►More: Midterm election drives bevy of lawsuits over ballots, voting

Applications to vote by mail must be received by your county’s early voting clerk by Oct. 28. In Texas, mail ballots are available to voters who are 65 and older, have a disability, will be out of the county or are in jail but otherwise eligible to vote. As of Oct. 23 according to unofficial daily turnout figures provided by county officials, 127,500 voters cast mail ballots.

In the meantime, early voting began Monday and continues until Nov. 4 for those who want to cast a ballot in person.

The race for governor between GOP Gov. Greg Abbott and his Democratic challenger, Beto O'Rourke, has grabbed attention. But it is only one of many races to be decided this year in a state where Republicans are leading in the polls and have dominated statewide politics for more than two decades. Democrats, meanwhile, aspire to turn Texas into a battleground state.

Here’s what to know about the new voting laws in Texas.

The latest on voting rights, ballot access in Texas

In addition to the mail-in ballot ID requirement, SB 1:

  • Banned 24-hour, overnight and drive-thru voting.

  • Banned election officials from sending vote-by-mail applications unless requested by individual voters.

  • Expanded the ability of poll watchers, who monitor elections on behalf of candidates or political parties, to observe election activity inside polling places and vote-counting center. Watchers cannot be denied "free movement" where election activity is occurring; doing so is now a crime.

  • Made it a crime for election officials to send vote-by-mail applications to voters who didn't ask for one.

  • Required those who help a voter cast a ballot due to language or physical needs to fill out a document listing their name, address and relationship to the voter.

In addition, in-person voters must present a photo ID that is not expired for more than four years, except for those over age 70, who have no expiration limit on acceptable IDs

What's about to happen

Voters are heading to the polls up through Friday, Nov. 4 and on Election Day, Nov. 8.

At the top of the ticket is the governor’s race — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott versus Democrat Beto O’Rourke — as well as the lieutenant governor’s race, the attorney general’s race, and statewide offices including land commissioner, agriculture commissioner, and comptroller.

But Texas voters need to make sure they vote through the whole ticket, because this election decides judges at different levels in the judiciary, state legislators, and local officials as well. There are also important local bond elections on the ballot.

Republicans lead in the polls. Abbott and O’Rourke had, at times, polled with single-digit margins. At least one poll had them at a slim five-point margin, but Abbott has remained in the lead. Two weeks ahead of the election, that same poll by the Texas Politics Project indicated Abbott had an 11-point lead over O’Rourke.

Democratic hopes for a surge of new Texas voters did not materialize on the first day of early voting. There was a 2.8% increase (nearly 500,000 people) in registered voters since the March primaries, but that still lags behind the 3.6% increase between the 2018 primary and general election.

“The 500,000 voters is nothing to sneeze at,” University of Houston political science professor Brandon Rottinghaus said. “But I wouldn’t say that it’s an obvious groundswell of voter enthusiasm.”

►More:Early voting starts Monday. Here's what you need to cast your ballot in Central Texas.

Top takeaways

Republicans have won every election for statewide office since 1996.

Democrats hoping to reverse their losing streak are emphasizing GOP-led efforts to impose a near-total ban on abortion and oppose limits on gun rights despite deadly mass shootings.

Republicans are focusing on the situation at the southern border and high inflation rates.

Thus far, polls show GOP statewide candidates leading their races.

This will be the first general election with new district maps drawn last year to enhance Republican presence in the Texas Legislature and U.S. House. Several lawsuits challenging the districts for discriminating against minority voters remain pending.

Hundreds of candidates who are running unopposed have already been declared winners, in accordance with the new election law, though their names will still appear on ballots.

What they are saying

  • “Please take the time to read the instructions your county gives you carefully before putting your ballot in the mail. Don’t forget to provide an ID number under the flap of the carrier envelope,” Texas Secretary of State John Scott said.

  • "Remember that your vote is secure, and that every vote matters here in the Lone Star State," Scott said.

  • “Texas Republicans’ new laws restricting voting by mail in our state are nothing more than the brazen disenfranchisement of communities of color, with voters of color being 50 percent more likely than white voters to have their ballots rejected," said Michelle Tremillo, Texas Organizing Project co-executive director.

  • “It was unimaginable, I think, the number of rejections that we saw in the primaries. For those of us working on voting rights advocacy, we really just want to make sure Texans have the information they need about these new laws and explain to them how people got tripped up in the primary,” said Anthony Gutierrez of Common Cause Texas

Why it matters

Texas has for decades been a reliably red state. Even if Republicans win as state-level polls indicate, by how much Republicans win would have immense significance for the 2024 general election.

Joshua Blank, research director at the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas, told the American-Statesman that a narrower margin could mean Texas is on a trajectory to becoming a more competitive state.

“Texas is not a state that Republicans tend to have to spend resources and time defending. And if it is, it’s an incredibly expensive state to do so,” Blank said.

Want to know more? Here's what you missed

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Early voting has begun in Texas. What to know about voting rights

Latest Stories

  • Oilers' second-period outburst helps to sink Penguins 6-3

    EDMONTON — It was billed as a marquee matchup between Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, but Leon Draisaitl ended up stealing the show. Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for four goals in the second period to come from behind and defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Monday. “We were just not skating and it seems very obvious with our group that the second we start skating and being engaged that we are extremely hard to stop,” said Draisaitl of his team being ab

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Pavelski nets hat trick as Stars sink Canadiens 5-2

    MONTREAL — Sitting next to his hat-trick puck in a country music-filled visitors' locker room, Joe Pavelski explained that scoring three times at the Bell Centre was pretty unique. “It's a fun place to play, it's a great city,” Pavelski said. “I've really only been able to come here once a year toward, pretty much, the second half of my career. "There's a lot of history. It's just a cool place to play, so to have a night like tonight here in this building, it means a little bit.” Playing against

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • Calgary gets support from premier and province in new arena negotiations

    The provincial government will have a part to play in a new arena deal for Calgary — but its involvement in the initiative is still undetermined. In a letter addressed to Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith expressed her opinion on Calgary's need for a new arena — and assigned a liaison to be involved in negotiations that have recently restarted between the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. "As someone who has lived most of my life in Calgary, I know the Flames ar

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • Tkachuk has a pair of goals in Ottawa Senators' 5-2 win over Coyotes

    OTTAWA — Brady Tkachuk had two goals while Tyler Motte and Shane Pinto each had a goal and an assist Saturday as the Ottawa Senators beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2. Motte and Mark Kastelic scored 47 seconds apart in the third period for a 5-2 Senators lead. Kastelic had a couple of whacks at the side of the goal before knocking the puck past Arizona goaltender Karel Vejmelka at 6:15. On the next shift Batherson took a shot that Vejmelka thought he had trapped, but the puck fell into the crease whe

  • Senators' Josh Norris could miss entire season with shoulder injury

    Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith is reportedly not confident forward Josh Norris will return to the team in 2022-23.

  • Blackhawks G Petr Mrazek hampered by groin strain

    CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek missed practice on Saturday because of a groin strain. The 30-year-old Mrazek was hurt during the second period of Friday night's 4-3 overtime victory against the Detroit Red Wings. He finished with 15 saves on 18 shots. The Blackhawks host the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. Alex Stalock replaced Mrazek Friday and made 10 saves in the win against Detroit. The Blackhawks recalled goaltender Arvid Soderblom from the minors after the game. ___ AP

  • NHL best and worst: Kaprizov, Larkin, Crosby's cooking and more

    From the Coyotes owning the Leafs in Toronto to Crosby's banana bread, here's the best, worst, weirdest and funniest from the week that was in the NHL.

  • Rory McIlroy back on top of the world by winning CJ Cup

    RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory. McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the

  • Malinin's quad axel lifts 17-year-old to Skate America title, Canadians get silver in pairs

    NORWOOD, Mass. — Ilia Malinin wasn't sure whether he would unveil his quad axel, the hardest jump in figure skating that only he had landed in competition, after a fourth-place short program left him playing catchup at Skate America. Not only did he try it, the 17-year-old American phenom landed it nearly perfectly. Malinin's brilliant quad axel, along with four more quads packed into a dynamic free skate Saturday night, was enough to lift him past Kao Miura and to the top step of the podium in

  • NBA suspends Heat's Martin, Jovic for 1 game

    MIAMI (AP) — Caleb Martin's scuffle with Christian Koloko will keep him out of the Miami-Toronto rematch on Monday night. Martin has been suspended for one game by the NBA, after the league determined he was the instigator in a scuffle with Koloko that spilled into the baseline seats near the Miami bench during a Heat-Raptors game on Saturday. Also suspended: Heat rookie Nikola Jovic, who was found to have left the bench area during the incident. Koloko was fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin duri

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Hellberg helps Senators win fourth straight by beating hot Stars

    OTTAWA — One man’s misfortune is another man’s big break. Such was the case for Magnus Hellberg on Monday. After starting netminder Anton Forsberg was ruled out of the game due to injury, Hellberg came in to make just the third start of his NHL career. The first came almost nine years ago to the day. All Hellberg did on Monday was make 29 saves as the Senators defeated the Dallas Stars 4-2. “I’ve been waiting to get a start for a couple of weeks now, so obviously it was nice to finally be in net

  • Carey Price not planning NHL retirement but 'unable to train at a professional level'

    Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price, who was placed on the long-term injured reserve list in early September, says he doesn't have a retirement plan "at this moment" and isn't keen on having another knee surgery. The 35-year-old played five games near the end of last year's NHL regular season but told reporters on Monday at the team's practice facility in Brossard, Que., his rehab "hasn't been successful" and another knee procedure has a success rate above 50 per cent. Price first had surgery

  • Struggling Canucks remain winless after 'embarrassing' 5-1 loss to Sabres

    VANCOUVER — Boos rained down on the Vancouver Canucks as they left the ice on Saturday. Hopes had been high for the team's first home game of the season, but with just minutes left on the clock and the Buffalo Sabres up, three jerseys were tossed on the ice and others in the disgruntled crowd expressed their displeasure with jeers. “It was the first time I've ever been involved with that," head coach Bruce Boudreau said after the Sabres handed his Canucks a 5-1 loss. "And obviously I hope the pl

  • Lomberg scores in 3rd to help Panthers beat Islanders 3-2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Lomberg scored early in the third period and the Florida Panthers held on to beat the New York Islanders 3-2 on Sunday. Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen also scored for the Panthers, and Spencer Knight finished with 23 saves. Florida beat New York for the second time this season after a 3-1 win in the season opener on Oct. 13. Anders Lee scored two power-play goals for the Islanders, who lost their third straight. Semyon Varlamov had 28 saves. Florida opened a 2-0 lea