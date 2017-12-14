Early third-period goal lifts Senators over Rangers, snapping five-game skid

OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators are happy to be home.

Coming off a disastrous seven-game, 15-day road trip, the Senators made the most of home ice as they snapped a five-game losing streak Wednesday night with a 3-2 win over the New York Rangers.

The victory was just Ottawa's second in regulation since Nov. 11. There was no denying the sense of relief when the final horn sounded.

"I think when that final buzzer went there was a sigh from a lot of people, fans included," said Zack Smith, who's third-period goal held as the winner. "It was a good feeling. They're a good team over there with a good goaltender so it was a big confidence boost for us."

Bobby Ryan and Cody Ceci also scored for the Senators (10-13-7). Craig Anderson, with 27 saves, ended a personal seven-game losing streak and picked up his first win since Nov. 11.

"It feels good to win," said Anderson. "After what we went through I think coming home and putting on the effort we did and getting the results we wanted it's a good feeling in here."

For the first time since Dec. 1 the Senators scored first and played the entire game with a lead. It clearly made a difference.

During their brutal stretch, the Senators had games where they played well, but seemed to lose all confidence after giving up the first goal and were forced to chase the game.

"We've had a lot of those games that were just as good, but just didn't turn for us," said head coach Guy Boucher. "Back at home, for the first time in a long while, you could feel the freshness, what you should feel at home and because of that our players got the energy and we got the first goal and I thought we defended great. I thought our goalie was outstanding and all our lines were good."

The victory is a much-needed spark during a very bleak time.