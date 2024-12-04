Advertisement

Early signing period live updates: 2025 commits, rankings for de facto national signing day

austin curtright, usa today network
It's time for the early signing period, where most of the nation's best college football recruits will put pen to paper, signing to their school for the foreseeable future.

The signing period can signal hope for programs coming off a season of struggles. It can also show the start of the next emerging dynasty.

The three-day signing period lasts from Wednesday, Dec. 4 through Friday, Dec. 6, allowing high school recruits to sign earlier than ever in the NCAA calendar. Most recruits in recent years have signed during this three-day stretch, although National Signing Day is Feb. 5.

This year's early signing period was moved up two weeks, so the incoming freshmen classes are taken care of before the transfer portal opens on Dec. 9. The early signing window started Dec. 20 last season, and Dec. 21 in 2022, which came at the same time as transfers were going through their own recruiting processes.

Many of college football's future stars — and the NFL's, for that matter — will likely sign on Wednesday and enroll early at their respective schools in the spring semester, allowing for extra time to prepare for the 2025 season.

Follow along for live updates from the early signing period, which kicks off Wednesday:

Early signing period live updates

This section will be updated as recruits are announced as signees.

4-star TE Linkon Cure sticks with Kansas State

4-star tight end Linkon Cure signs with Kansas State, after fighting off a late push by Oregon. The No. 2-ranked tight end in the class is from nearby Goodland, Kansas, and stays with the in-state program.

Huge win for Kansas State, who signs its highest-ranked recruit in program history.

Texas flips 4-star CB Kade Phillips

Kade Phillips, the No. 7 cornerback of the class, backed off his LSU pledge on Tuesday night, committing to Texas before signing with the Longhorns on Wednesday.

Texas having a huge early signing day so far.

Georgia Tech signs one of best recruits ever

Brent Key has put together his best class ever at Georgia, as four-star safety Tae Harris signs with the Yellow Jackets.

The 4-star No. 3-ranked safety is Georgia Tech's third highest-ranked signee ever, behind Calvin Johnson and Hobie Holiday.

Texas A&M signs 5-star receiver Jerome Myles

Jerome Myles, the No. 5-ranked receiver in the class, announces his commitment to Texas A&M, signing with the Aggies. He was previously committed to USC but backed out of his pledge on Dec. 1.

Huge get for the Aggies.

Michael Terry II signs with Texas

Michael Terry II, a four-star prospect ranked the No. 1 athlete in the class, commits and signs with Texas, after heading into signing day uncommitted.

Terry II chose the Longhorns over Nebraska and Oregon.

Ole Miss successfully flips former Alabama commit WR

Ole Miss signs Caleb Cunningham, the No. 2-ranked receiver and 5-star recruit, who was previously committed to Alabama. Cunningham flipped his commitment from the Crimson Tide to the Rebels on Nov. 13, marking a big win for Coach Lane Kiffin.

Texas signs trio of 5 stars

Texas got off to a strong start on Wednesday, securing three of its highest-ranked recruits in No. 1-ranked safety Jonah Williams, No. 4 receiver Kaliq Lockett and No. 4 defensive lineman Landon Jackson, all of which are five stars.

The Longhorns are expected to sign one of the top classes of the 2025 cycle.

Ohio State signs QB of future

Ohio State signs 5-star quarterback Tavien St. Clair, the No. 7 overall player and No. 3 quarterback in the class, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings.

Ohio State also signs No. 6 overall prospect Devin Sanchez, the No. 1 cornerback in the class.

St. Clair joins Julian Sayin as 5-star quarterbacks on the Buckeyes' roster.

Early signing period: Player rankings for 2025 class

This section will be updated live as players sign.

Here's the full list of the top 100-ranked players in the 2025 class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings:

5-star recruits

  1. Bryce Underwood (No. 1 QB), Michigan commit

  2. Keelon Russell (No. 2 QB), Alabama commit

  3. Elijah Griffin (No. 1 DL), Georgia commit

  4. Dakorien Moore (No. 1 WR), Oregon commit

  5. David Sanders Jr. (No. 1 OT), Tennessee commit

  6. Devin Sanchez (No. 1 CB), signs with Ohio State

  7. Tavien St. Clair (No. 3 QB), signs with Ohio State

  8. Jonah Williams (No. 1 S), signs with Texas

  9. Isaiah Gibson (No. 1 EDGE), Georgia commit

  10. Justus Terry (No. 2 DL), uncommitted

  11. Na'eem Offord (No. 2 CB), Ohio State commit

  12. DJ Pickett (No. 3 CB), LSU commit

  13. Michael Fasusi (No. 2 OT), Oklahoma commit

  14. Andrew Babalola (No. 3 OT), signs with Michigan

  15. Harlem Berry (No. 1 RB), LSU commit

  16. Jahkeem Stewart (No. 3 DL), uncommitted

  17. Michael Carroll (No. 1 IOL), Alabama commit

  18. Caleb Cunningham (No. 2 WR), signs with Ole Miss

  19. Dijon Lee (No. 4 CB), signs with Alabama

  20. Ty Haywood (No. 4 OT), Alabama commit

  21. Dallas Wilson (No. 3 WR), Oregon commit

  22. Kaliq Lockett (No. 4 WR), Texas commit

  23. Jerome Myles (No. 5 WR), signs with Texas A&M

  24. Solomon Thomas (No. 2 IOL), Florida State commit

  25. Lance Jackson (No. 4 DL), signs with Texas

  26. Lamont Rogers (No. 5 OT), Missouri commit

  27. Talyn Taylor (No. 6 WR), Georgia commit

  28. Trey McNutt (No. 2 S), Oregon commit

  29. Deuce Knight (No. 4 QB), Auburn commit

  30. Elyiss Williams (No. 1 TE), Georgia commit

  31. Zayden Walker (No. 1 LB), signs with Georgia

  32. Jaime Ffrench (No. 7 WR), signs with Texas

  33. Vernell Brown III (No. 8 WR), signs with Florida

  34. Husan Longstreet (No. 5 QB), USC commit

4-star recruits

  • 35. Will Black (No. 6 OT), Notre Dame commit

  • 36. Julian Lewis (No. 5 QB), Colorado commit

  • 37. Isaiah Campbell (No. 5 DL), uncommitted

  • 38. Linkon Cure (No. 2 TE), signs with Kansas State

  • 39. Brandon Finney (No. 5 CB), signs with Oregon

  • 40. Jared Smith (No. 2 EDGE), signs with Auburn

  • 41. Riley Pettijohn (No. 2 LB), signs with Ohio State

  • 42. Javion Hilson (No. 3 EDGE), uncommitted

  • 43. Michael Terry III (No. 1 ATH), signs with Texas

  • 44. Jackson Lloyd (No. 7 OT), Alabama commit

  • 45. Akylin Dear (No. 2 RB), Alabama commit

  • 46. Iose Epenesa (No. 6 DL), Iowa commit

  • 47. Amare Adams (No. 7 DL), signs with Clemson

  • 48. Tae Harris (No. 3 S), signs with Georgia Tech

  • 49. Dorian Brew (No. 6 CB), Oregon commit

  • 50. Faheem Delane (No. 4 S), signs with Ohio State

  • 51. Justin Hill (No. 4 EDGE), signs with Alabama

  • 52. Josh Petty (No. 8 OT), Georgia Tech commit

  • 53. Gideon Davidson (No.3 RB), signs with Clemson

  • 54. Kade Phillips (No. 7 CB), signs with Texas

  • 55. Nathaniel Marshall (No. 8 DL), signs with Michigan

  • 56. Quincy Porter (No. 9 WR), signs with Ohio State

  • 57. Hylton Stubbs (No. 5 S), Miami commit

  • 58. Anquon Fegans (No. 6 S), signs with Auburn

  • 59. Andrew Olesh (No. 3 TE), Michigan commit

  • 60. Carter Lowe (No. 9 OT), signs with Ohio State

  • 61. Madden Faraimo (No. 3 LB), uncommitted

  • 62. Ivan Taylor (No. 7 S), signs with Alabama

  • 63. Adonyss Currie (No. 8 CB), Texas A&M commit

  • 64. Chuck McDonald (No. 9 CB), Alabama commit

  • 65. Graceson Littleton (No. 10 CB), signs with Texas

  • 66. Elijah Barnes (No. 4 LB), Texas commit

  • 67. Derick Smith (No. 2 ATH), Auburn commit

  • 68. Carius Curne (No. 3 IOL), signs with LSU

  • 69. Eric Winters (No. 8 S), signs with Auburn

  • 70. Andrew Marsh (No. 10 WR), signs with Michigan

  • 71. Zion Grady (No. 5 EDGE), Ohio State commit

  • 72. Lagonza Hayward (No. 9 S), uncommitted

  • 73. Matt Zollers (No. 7 QB), Missouri commit

  • 74. Ousmane Kromah (No. 4 RB), Georgia commit

  • 75. Zahir Mathis (No. 6 EDGE), uncommitted

  • 76. Ben Hanks Jr. (No. 11 CB), Florida commit

  • 77. Douglas Utu (No. 4 IOL), Oregon commit

  • 78. Darren Ikinnagbon (No. 9 DL), Georgia commit

  • 79. CJ Wiley (No. 11 WR), Georgia commit

  • 80. DJ Sanders (No. 10 DL), Texas A&M commit

  • 81. Charles Ross (No. 5 LB), signs with LSU

  • 82. Bryce Baker (No. 8 QB), North Carolina commit

  • 83. Devin Harper (No. 5 IOL), Ole Miss commit

  • 84. Bryce Davis (No. 11 DL), signs with Duke

  • 85. Travis Smith Jr. (No. 12 WR), Tennessee commit

  • 86. Shamari Earls (No. 12 CB), signs with Michigan

  • 87. Nick Townsend (No. 4 TE), signs with Texas

  • 88. Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele (No. 9 QB), Cal commit

  • 89. Dallas Golden (No. 3 ATH), Notre Dame commit

  • 90. Jaylen Gilchrist (No. 6 IOL), Maryland commit

  • 91. Malik Autry (No. 12 DL), signs with Auburn

  • 92. George MacIntyre (No. 10 QB), signs with Tennessee

  • 93. Matai Tagoa'i (No. 6 LB), USC commit

  • 94. Ziyare Addison (No. 10 OT), signs with Oregon

  • 95. Daylan McCutcheon (No. 13 WR), signs with Texas

  • 96. Seuseu Alofaituli (No. 7 IOL), Miami commit

  • 97. Mariyon Dye (No. 13 DL), signs with Tennessee

  • 98. Kevin Wynn (No. 14 DL), Florida State commit

  • 99. Da'Saahn Brame (No. 5 TE), signs with Tennessee

  • 100. Noah Mikhail (No. 7 LB), Texas A&M commit

Early signing period: Team rankings 2025 class

This section will be updated live as class rankings shift

Here are the top 25 teams in the 2025 class rankings, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings:

  1. Georgia (28 commits)

  2. Alabama (22 commits)

  3. Ohio State (25 commits)

  4. Texas (23 commits)

  5. Auburn (26 commits)

  6. Oregon (17 commits)

  7. Michigan (20 commits)

  8. LSU (25 commits)

  9. Texas A&M (22 commits)

  10. Tennessee (24 commits)

