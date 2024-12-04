Early signing period live updates: 2025 commits, rankings for de facto national signing day
It's time for the early signing period, where most of the nation's best college football recruits will put pen to paper, signing to their school for the foreseeable future.
The signing period can signal hope for programs coming off a season of struggles. It can also show the start of the next emerging dynasty.
The three-day signing period lasts from Wednesday, Dec. 4 through Friday, Dec. 6, allowing high school recruits to sign earlier than ever in the NCAA calendar. Most recruits in recent years have signed during this three-day stretch, although National Signing Day is Feb. 5.
REQUIRED READING: CFP bracket bubble watch: As Alabama, South Carolina try to inch in, how to view Buckeyes?
This year's early signing period was moved up two weeks, so the incoming freshmen classes are taken care of before the transfer portal opens on Dec. 9. The early signing window started Dec. 20 last season, and Dec. 21 in 2022, which came at the same time as transfers were going through their own recruiting processes.
Many of college football's future stars — and the NFL's, for that matter — will likely sign on Wednesday and enroll early at their respective schools in the spring semester, allowing for extra time to prepare for the 2025 season.
Follow along for live updates from the early signing period, which kicks off Wednesday:
REQUIRED READING: When is the 2024 college football early signing period? Dates, recruiting rankings for 2025 class
Early signing period live updates
This section will be updated as recruits are announced as signees.
4-star TE Linkon Cure sticks with Kansas State
4-star tight end Linkon Cure signs with Kansas State, after fighting off a late push by Oregon. The No. 2-ranked tight end in the class is from nearby Goodland, Kansas, and stays with the in-state program.
Huge win for Kansas State, who signs its highest-ranked recruit in program history.
Officially a Wildcat.
Welcome to K-State, @CureLinkon #POUNDTHESTONE25 ⚒️ #EMAW pic.twitter.com/lrXlnhFQBn
— K-State Football (@KStateFB) December 4, 2024
Texas flips 4-star CB Kade Phillips
Kade Phillips, the No. 7 cornerback of the class, backed off his LSU pledge on Tuesday night, committing to Texas before signing with the Longhorns on Wednesday.
Texas having a huge early signing day so far.
Georgia Tech signs one of best recruits ever
Brent Key has put together his best class ever at Georgia, as four-star safety Tae Harris signs with the Yellow Jackets.
The 4-star No. 3-ranked safety is Georgia Tech's third highest-ranked signee ever, behind Calvin Johnson and Hobie Holiday.
Texas A&M signs 5-star receiver Jerome Myles
Jerome Myles, the No. 5-ranked receiver in the class, announces his commitment to Texas A&M, signing with the Aggies. He was previously committed to USC but backed out of his pledge on Dec. 1.
Huge get for the Aggies.
Gig em @AggieFootball @CoachMikeElko @HolmonWiggins pic.twitter.com/sV4VHGM4sw
— Jerome myles (@jerome_myles6) December 4, 2024
Michael Terry II signs with Texas
Michael Terry II, a four-star prospect ranked the No. 1 athlete in the class, commits and signs with Texas, after heading into signing day uncommitted.
Terry II chose the Longhorns over Nebraska and Oregon.
He’s staying in Texas! Welcome to the Forty, @mterry_3 🤘#AllGas25 x #HookEm pic.twitter.com/6fJ011n92X
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 4, 2024
Ole Miss successfully flips former Alabama commit WR
Ole Miss signs Caleb Cunningham, the No. 2-ranked receiver and 5-star recruit, who was previously committed to Alabama. Cunningham flipped his commitment from the Crimson Tide to the Rebels on Nov. 13, marking a big win for Coach Lane Kiffin.
The Best in the Sip, Stay in the Sip 🦈
Caleb Cunningham, WR@calebcunning3 | #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/PLCeJXi3FX
— Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) December 4, 2024
Texas signs trio of 5 stars
Texas got off to a strong start on Wednesday, securing three of its highest-ranked recruits in No. 1-ranked safety Jonah Williams, No. 4 receiver Kaliq Lockett and No. 4 defensive lineman Landon Jackson, all of which are five stars.
The Longhorns are expected to sign one of the top classes of the 2025 cycle.
Ohio State signs QB of future
Ohio State signs 5-star quarterback Tavien St. Clair, the No. 7 overall player and No. 3 quarterback in the class, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings.
Ohio State also signs No. 6 overall prospect Devin Sanchez, the No. 1 cornerback in the class.
St. Clair joins Julian Sayin as 5-star quarterbacks on the Buckeyes' roster.
𝐍𝐒𝐃 ➡️ @TJSaint_1#THE25 | #GoBucks 🌰 pic.twitter.com/I6BythwQUv
— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 4, 2024
Early signing period: Player rankings for 2025 class
This section will be updated live as players sign.
Here's the full list of the top 100-ranked players in the 2025 class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings:
5-star recruits
Bryce Underwood (No. 1 QB), Michigan commit
Keelon Russell (No. 2 QB), Alabama commit
Elijah Griffin (No. 1 DL), Georgia commit
Dakorien Moore (No. 1 WR), Oregon commit
David Sanders Jr. (No. 1 OT), Tennessee commit
Devin Sanchez (No. 1 CB), signs with Ohio State
Tavien St. Clair (No. 3 QB), signs with Ohio State
Jonah Williams (No. 1 S), signs with Texas
Isaiah Gibson (No. 1 EDGE), Georgia commit
Justus Terry (No. 2 DL), uncommitted
Na'eem Offord (No. 2 CB), Ohio State commit
DJ Pickett (No. 3 CB), LSU commit
Michael Fasusi (No. 2 OT), Oklahoma commit
Andrew Babalola (No. 3 OT), signs with Michigan
Harlem Berry (No. 1 RB), LSU commit
Jahkeem Stewart (No. 3 DL), uncommitted
Michael Carroll (No. 1 IOL), Alabama commit
Caleb Cunningham (No. 2 WR), signs with Ole Miss
Dijon Lee (No. 4 CB), signs with Alabama
Ty Haywood (No. 4 OT), Alabama commit
Dallas Wilson (No. 3 WR), Oregon commit
Kaliq Lockett (No. 4 WR), Texas commit
Jerome Myles (No. 5 WR), signs with Texas A&M
Solomon Thomas (No. 2 IOL), Florida State commit
Lance Jackson (No. 4 DL), signs with Texas
Lamont Rogers (No. 5 OT), Missouri commit
Talyn Taylor (No. 6 WR), Georgia commit
Trey McNutt (No. 2 S), Oregon commit
Deuce Knight (No. 4 QB), Auburn commit
Elyiss Williams (No. 1 TE), Georgia commit
Zayden Walker (No. 1 LB), signs with Georgia
Jaime Ffrench (No. 7 WR), signs with Texas
Vernell Brown III (No. 8 WR), signs with Florida
Husan Longstreet (No. 5 QB), USC commit
4-star recruits
35. Will Black (No. 6 OT), Notre Dame commit
36. Julian Lewis (No. 5 QB), Colorado commit
37. Isaiah Campbell (No. 5 DL), uncommitted
38. Linkon Cure (No. 2 TE), signs with Kansas State
39. Brandon Finney (No. 5 CB), signs with Oregon
40. Jared Smith (No. 2 EDGE), signs with Auburn
41. Riley Pettijohn (No. 2 LB), signs with Ohio State
42. Javion Hilson (No. 3 EDGE), uncommitted
43. Michael Terry III (No. 1 ATH), signs with Texas
44. Jackson Lloyd (No. 7 OT), Alabama commit
45. Akylin Dear (No. 2 RB), Alabama commit
46. Iose Epenesa (No. 6 DL), Iowa commit
47. Amare Adams (No. 7 DL), signs with Clemson
48. Tae Harris (No. 3 S), signs with Georgia Tech
49. Dorian Brew (No. 6 CB), Oregon commit
50. Faheem Delane (No. 4 S), signs with Ohio State
51. Justin Hill (No. 4 EDGE), signs with Alabama
52. Josh Petty (No. 8 OT), Georgia Tech commit
53. Gideon Davidson (No.3 RB), signs with Clemson
54. Kade Phillips (No. 7 CB), signs with Texas
55. Nathaniel Marshall (No. 8 DL), signs with Michigan
56. Quincy Porter (No. 9 WR), signs with Ohio State
57. Hylton Stubbs (No. 5 S), Miami commit
58. Anquon Fegans (No. 6 S), signs with Auburn
59. Andrew Olesh (No. 3 TE), Michigan commit
60. Carter Lowe (No. 9 OT), signs with Ohio State
61. Madden Faraimo (No. 3 LB), uncommitted
62. Ivan Taylor (No. 7 S), signs with Alabama
63. Adonyss Currie (No. 8 CB), Texas A&M commit
64. Chuck McDonald (No. 9 CB), Alabama commit
65. Graceson Littleton (No. 10 CB), signs with Texas
66. Elijah Barnes (No. 4 LB), Texas commit
67. Derick Smith (No. 2 ATH), Auburn commit
68. Carius Curne (No. 3 IOL), signs with LSU
69. Eric Winters (No. 8 S), signs with Auburn
70. Andrew Marsh (No. 10 WR), signs with Michigan
71. Zion Grady (No. 5 EDGE), Ohio State commit
72. Lagonza Hayward (No. 9 S), uncommitted
73. Matt Zollers (No. 7 QB), Missouri commit
74. Ousmane Kromah (No. 4 RB), Georgia commit
75. Zahir Mathis (No. 6 EDGE), uncommitted
76. Ben Hanks Jr. (No. 11 CB), Florida commit
77. Douglas Utu (No. 4 IOL), Oregon commit
78. Darren Ikinnagbon (No. 9 DL), Georgia commit
79. CJ Wiley (No. 11 WR), Georgia commit
80. DJ Sanders (No. 10 DL), Texas A&M commit
81. Charles Ross (No. 5 LB), signs with LSU
82. Bryce Baker (No. 8 QB), North Carolina commit
83. Devin Harper (No. 5 IOL), Ole Miss commit
84. Bryce Davis (No. 11 DL), signs with Duke
85. Travis Smith Jr. (No. 12 WR), Tennessee commit
86. Shamari Earls (No. 12 CB), signs with Michigan
87. Nick Townsend (No. 4 TE), signs with Texas
88. Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele (No. 9 QB), Cal commit
89. Dallas Golden (No. 3 ATH), Notre Dame commit
90. Jaylen Gilchrist (No. 6 IOL), Maryland commit
91. Malik Autry (No. 12 DL), signs with Auburn
92. George MacIntyre (No. 10 QB), signs with Tennessee
93. Matai Tagoa'i (No. 6 LB), USC commit
94. Ziyare Addison (No. 10 OT), signs with Oregon
95. Daylan McCutcheon (No. 13 WR), signs with Texas
96. Seuseu Alofaituli (No. 7 IOL), Miami commit
97. Mariyon Dye (No. 13 DL), signs with Tennessee
98. Kevin Wynn (No. 14 DL), Florida State commit
99. Da'Saahn Brame (No. 5 TE), signs with Tennessee
100. Noah Mikhail (No. 7 LB), Texas A&M commit
Early signing period: Team rankings 2025 class
This section will be updated live as class rankings shift
Here are the top 25 teams in the 2025 class rankings, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings:
Georgia (28 commits)
Alabama (22 commits)
Ohio State (25 commits)
Texas (23 commits)
Auburn (26 commits)
Oregon (17 commits)
Michigan (20 commits)
LSU (25 commits)
Texas A&M (22 commits)
Tennessee (24 commits)
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Early signing period live updates for 2025 commits, team rankings