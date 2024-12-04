Early signing period live updates: 2025 commits, rankings for de facto national signing day

It's time for the early signing period, where most of the nation's best college football recruits will put pen to paper, signing to their school for the foreseeable future.

The signing period can signal hope for programs coming off a season of struggles. It can also show the start of the next emerging dynasty.

The three-day signing period lasts from Wednesday, Dec. 4 through Friday, Dec. 6, allowing high school recruits to sign earlier than ever in the NCAA calendar. Most recruits in recent years have signed during this three-day stretch, although National Signing Day is Feb. 5.

This year's early signing period was moved up two weeks, so the incoming freshmen classes are taken care of before the transfer portal opens on Dec. 9. The early signing window started Dec. 20 last season, and Dec. 21 in 2022, which came at the same time as transfers were going through their own recruiting processes.

Many of college football's future stars — and the NFL's, for that matter — will likely sign on Wednesday and enroll early at their respective schools in the spring semester, allowing for extra time to prepare for the 2025 season.

Follow along for live updates from the early signing period, which kicks off Wednesday:

Early signing period live updates

This section will be updated as recruits are announced as signees.

4-star TE Linkon Cure sticks with Kansas State

4-star tight end Linkon Cure signs with Kansas State, after fighting off a late push by Oregon. The No. 2-ranked tight end in the class is from nearby Goodland, Kansas, and stays with the in-state program.

Huge win for Kansas State, who signs its highest-ranked recruit in program history.

Texas flips 4-star CB Kade Phillips

Kade Phillips, the No. 7 cornerback of the class, backed off his LSU pledge on Tuesday night, committing to Texas before signing with the Longhorns on Wednesday.

Texas having a huge early signing day so far.

Georgia Tech signs one of best recruits ever

Brent Key has put together his best class ever at Georgia, as four-star safety Tae Harris signs with the Yellow Jackets.

The 4-star No. 3-ranked safety is Georgia Tech's third highest-ranked signee ever, behind Calvin Johnson and Hobie Holiday.

Texas A&M signs 5-star receiver Jerome Myles

Jerome Myles, the No. 5-ranked receiver in the class, announces his commitment to Texas A&M, signing with the Aggies. He was previously committed to USC but backed out of his pledge on Dec. 1.

Huge get for the Aggies.

Michael Terry II signs with Texas

Michael Terry II, a four-star prospect ranked the No. 1 athlete in the class, commits and signs with Texas, after heading into signing day uncommitted.

Terry II chose the Longhorns over Nebraska and Oregon.

Ole Miss successfully flips former Alabama commit WR

Ole Miss signs Caleb Cunningham, the No. 2-ranked receiver and 5-star recruit, who was previously committed to Alabama. Cunningham flipped his commitment from the Crimson Tide to the Rebels on Nov. 13, marking a big win for Coach Lane Kiffin.

Texas signs trio of 5 stars

Texas got off to a strong start on Wednesday, securing three of its highest-ranked recruits in No. 1-ranked safety Jonah Williams, No. 4 receiver Kaliq Lockett and No. 4 defensive lineman Landon Jackson, all of which are five stars.

The Longhorns are expected to sign one of the top classes of the 2025 cycle.

Ohio State signs QB of future

Ohio State signs 5-star quarterback Tavien St. Clair, the No. 7 overall player and No. 3 quarterback in the class, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings.

Ohio State also signs No. 6 overall prospect Devin Sanchez, the No. 1 cornerback in the class.

St. Clair joins Julian Sayin as 5-star quarterbacks on the Buckeyes' roster.

Early signing period: Player rankings for 2025 class

This section will be updated live as players sign.

Here's the full list of the top 100-ranked players in the 2025 class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings:

5-star recruits

Bryce Underwood (No. 1 QB), Michigan commit Keelon Russell (No. 2 QB), Alabama commit Elijah Griffin (No. 1 DL), Georgia commit Dakorien Moore (No. 1 WR), Oregon commit David Sanders Jr. (No. 1 OT), Tennessee commit Devin Sanchez (No. 1 CB), signs with Ohio State Tavien St. Clair (No. 3 QB), signs with Ohio State Jonah Williams (No. 1 S), signs with Texas Isaiah Gibson (No. 1 EDGE), Georgia commit Justus Terry (No. 2 DL), uncommitted Na'eem Offord (No. 2 CB), Ohio State commit DJ Pickett (No. 3 CB), LSU commit Michael Fasusi (No. 2 OT), Oklahoma commit Andrew Babalola (No. 3 OT), signs with Michigan Harlem Berry (No. 1 RB), LSU commit Jahkeem Stewart (No. 3 DL), uncommitted Michael Carroll (No. 1 IOL), Alabama commit Caleb Cunningham (No. 2 WR), signs with Ole Miss Dijon Lee (No. 4 CB), signs with Alabama Ty Haywood (No. 4 OT), Alabama commit Dallas Wilson (No. 3 WR), Oregon commit Kaliq Lockett (No. 4 WR), Texas commit Jerome Myles (No. 5 WR), signs with Texas A&M Solomon Thomas (No. 2 IOL), Florida State commit Lance Jackson (No. 4 DL), signs with Texas Lamont Rogers (No. 5 OT), Missouri commit Talyn Taylor (No. 6 WR), Georgia commit Trey McNutt (No. 2 S), Oregon commit Deuce Knight (No. 4 QB), Auburn commit Elyiss Williams (No. 1 TE), Georgia commit Zayden Walker (No. 1 LB), signs with Georgia Jaime Ffrench (No. 7 WR), signs with Texas Vernell Brown III (No. 8 WR), signs with Florida Husan Longstreet (No. 5 QB), USC commit

4-star recruits

35. Will Black (No. 6 OT), Notre Dame commit

36. Julian Lewis (No. 5 QB), Colorado commit

37. Isaiah Campbell (No. 5 DL), uncommitted

38. Linkon Cure (No. 2 TE), signs with Kansas State

39. Brandon Finney (No. 5 CB), signs with Oregon

40. Jared Smith (No. 2 EDGE), signs with Auburn

41. Riley Pettijohn (No. 2 LB), signs with Ohio State

42. Javion Hilson (No. 3 EDGE), uncommitted

43. Michael Terry III (No. 1 ATH), signs with Texas

44. Jackson Lloyd (No. 7 OT), Alabama commit

45. Akylin Dear (No. 2 RB), Alabama commit

46. Iose Epenesa (No. 6 DL), Iowa commit

47. Amare Adams (No. 7 DL), signs with Clemson

48. Tae Harris (No. 3 S), signs with Georgia Tech

49. Dorian Brew (No. 6 CB), Oregon commit

50. Faheem Delane (No. 4 S), signs with Ohio State

51. Justin Hill (No. 4 EDGE), signs with Alabama

52. Josh Petty (No. 8 OT), Georgia Tech commit

53. Gideon Davidson (No.3 RB), signs with Clemson

54. Kade Phillips (No. 7 CB), signs with Texas

55. Nathaniel Marshall (No. 8 DL), signs with Michigan

56. Quincy Porter (No. 9 WR), signs with Ohio State

57. Hylton Stubbs (No. 5 S), Miami commit

58. Anquon Fegans (No. 6 S), signs with Auburn

59. Andrew Olesh (No. 3 TE), Michigan commit

60. Carter Lowe (No. 9 OT), signs with Ohio State

61. Madden Faraimo (No. 3 LB), uncommitted

62. Ivan Taylor (No. 7 S), signs with Alabama

63. Adonyss Currie (No. 8 CB), Texas A&M commit

64. Chuck McDonald (No. 9 CB), Alabama commit

65. Graceson Littleton (No. 10 CB), signs with Texas

66. Elijah Barnes (No. 4 LB), Texas commit

67. Derick Smith (No. 2 ATH), Auburn commit

68. Carius Curne (No. 3 IOL), signs with LSU

69. Eric Winters (No. 8 S), signs with Auburn

70. Andrew Marsh (No. 10 WR), signs with Michigan

71. Zion Grady (No. 5 EDGE), Ohio State commit

72. Lagonza Hayward (No. 9 S), uncommitted

73. Matt Zollers (No. 7 QB), Missouri commit

74. Ousmane Kromah (No. 4 RB), Georgia commit

75. Zahir Mathis (No. 6 EDGE), uncommitted

76. Ben Hanks Jr. (No. 11 CB), Florida commit

77. Douglas Utu (No. 4 IOL), Oregon commit

78. Darren Ikinnagbon (No. 9 DL), Georgia commit

79. CJ Wiley (No. 11 WR), Georgia commit

80. DJ Sanders (No. 10 DL), Texas A&M commit

81. Charles Ross (No. 5 LB), signs with LSU

82. Bryce Baker (No. 8 QB), North Carolina commit

83. Devin Harper (No. 5 IOL), Ole Miss commit

84. Bryce Davis (No. 11 DL), signs with Duke

85. Travis Smith Jr. (No. 12 WR), Tennessee commit

86. Shamari Earls (No. 12 CB), signs with Michigan

87. Nick Townsend (No. 4 TE), signs with Texas

88. Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele (No. 9 QB), Cal commit

89. Dallas Golden (No. 3 ATH), Notre Dame commit

90. Jaylen Gilchrist (No. 6 IOL), Maryland commit

91. Malik Autry (No. 12 DL), signs with Auburn

92. George MacIntyre (No. 10 QB), signs with Tennessee

93. Matai Tagoa'i (No. 6 LB), USC commit

94. Ziyare Addison (No. 10 OT), signs with Oregon

95. Daylan McCutcheon (No. 13 WR), signs with Texas

96. Seuseu Alofaituli (No. 7 IOL), Miami commit

97. Mariyon Dye (No. 13 DL), signs with Tennessee

98. Kevin Wynn (No. 14 DL), Florida State commit

99. Da'Saahn Brame (No. 5 TE), signs with Tennessee

100. Noah Mikhail (No. 7 LB), Texas A&M commit

Early signing period: Team rankings 2025 class

This section will be updated live as class rankings shift

Here are the top 25 teams in the 2025 class rankings, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings:

Georgia (28 commits) Alabama (22 commits) Ohio State (25 commits) Texas (23 commits) Auburn (26 commits) Oregon (17 commits) Michigan (20 commits) LSU (25 commits) Texas A&M (22 commits) Tennessee (24 commits)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Early signing period live updates for 2025 commits, team rankings